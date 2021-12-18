Prep roundup: Xavier Kamalu-Vargas lifts Mt. Spokane boys to tourney win; Greta Marko helps North Central in win

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 60, Curtis 53: Xavier Kamalu-Vargas scored 19 points, Ryan Lafferty added 12 and the Wildcats (7-1) topped the Vikings (4-1) in the championship game of the Curtis Winter Classic in University Place, Washington.

Mt. Spokane led by two entering the fourth quarter and outscored the hosts 18-13 in the final quarter.

Cinque Mitchell led Curtis with 18 points and Zoom Diallo added 17.

Ferris 61, Eastside Catholic 55: Trayce Atkins scored 21 points and the Saxons (6-0) beat the Crusaders (4-3) in the first round of The Hardwood Invite at Auburn HS .

Ferris plays in a quarterfinal on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Kruz Wheeler added 10 points for Ferris. Jacob Cofie led EC with 23 points.

O’Dea 67, Gonzaga Prep 53: Owen Moriarty scored 23 points and the Fighting Irish (6-0) beat the Bullpups (3-3) in the first round of The Hardwood Invite at Auburn HS.

Jayden Stevens led G-Prep with 16 points and Henry Sandberg added 15. The Bullpups face Federal Way in a consolation bracket game at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

North Central 60, East Valley 59: Donovan Renz hit a pair of go-ahead free throws late in the game and the Wolfpack (3-4) outlasted the Knights (1-5).

Renz finished with 11 points. Elijah Williams led NC with 22 points and Jacori Ervin added 12. Luke Holecek paced EV with 23 points and Diezel Wilkinson added 17.

Cheney 60, Wenatchee 57: Evan Stinson scored 24 points, Josh Whiteley added 22 points with eight rebounds and four assists and the visiting Blackhawks (2-5) held off the Panthers (2-3).

Pullman 63, Moscow 50: Jaedyn Brown made four 3-pointers, hit 6 for 6 at the free-throw line and scored 24 points and the Greyhounds (6-1) beat the visiting Bears (3-3).

Grayson Hunt added 15 points for Pullman. Jamari Simpson led Moscow with 17 points.

Liberty 67, Brewster 59: Tayshawn Colvin scored 20 points, Colton Marsh added 16 and the Lancers (5-1) beat the Bears (4-3) in a nonleaguer.

Kelson Gebbers led Brewster with 28 points and AJ Woodward added 18.

Lake City 78, Pocatello 65: The Timberwolves (6-0) beat the Thunder (6-1) in the championship game of the large-school bracket of the Owyhee Holiday Classic in Meridian, Idaho.

Girls

North Central 55, East Valley 33: Greta Marko scored 17 points and the Wolfpack (1-5) beat the visiting Knights (0-5).

Ellie Syverson scored 16 points and Willow Burrill added 14 for East Valley.

Ferris 67, South Kitsap 34: Elliott Hencz scored 17 points and the visiting Saxons (8-2) beat the Wolves (1-4) in Port Orachard.

Liberty 66, Brewster 28: Teagan Colvin hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points and the Lancers (6-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-2).

Grace Grumbly added 13 points with four 3s for Liberty.

Lake City 55, Lynwood (CA) 33: Emberlyn Reynolds scored 18 points, 14 in the second half, and the Timberwolves (12-0) beat the Knights (2-5) in a quarterfinal of the Diamond bracket of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Lake City advances to a semifinal on Monday. Avery Waddington added 13 points for LC.