Tri-State wrestling: Rylan Rogers wins at 195, Coeur d’Alene takes team title

Rylan Rogers led the way with an individual win in the 195-pound weight class and Coeur d’Alene took first place at the Tri-State wrestling tournament at North Idaho College on Saturday.

The Vikings had nine wrestlers place and scored 205.5 points en route to the team title. Flathead (Montana) had 191 points for second place, while Mead finished third with 164.

Post Falls finished fifth, University seventh, Central Valley eighth and Mt. Spokane 15th.

Forty-seven teams competed at the meet.

Other area individual winners included U-Hi’s Q’veli Quintanilla (145), Pullman’s Gabe Smith (152) and CV’s Emil Thiele (220).

Other individual highlights

98: Rider Seguine (PF), second; Christian Kelly (CdA), third; Jaren Knopp (Lakeland), fourth.

106: Zach McDonald (LC), second.

113: Bennett Beard (CV), second; Wyatt Hei (Kellogg), fourth.

126: Tyler Walker (U-Hi), second; Nathan Gregory (Deer Park), third.

132: Dax Larsen (CdA), fourth.

138: Ivan Costa (Pullman), second; Jake Mark (Mead), third.

145: Jeroen Smith (Pul), fourth.

152: Demarco Piazza (CdA), second; Hunter Williams (CV), fourth.

160: Sebastian Prangley (CdA), third.

170: Eli Richards (Bonners Ferry,) third; Jose Laguna (PF), fourth.

182: Gentry Smith (PF), third; Jeshua Cwik (Liberty), fourth.

195: Jarom Liljenquist (MtS), third; Trevor Miller (PF), fourth.

220: Jakob Conners (Mead), second.

285: Jaxson Washington (CdA), fourth.