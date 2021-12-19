Family Calendar for Dec. 20-27 – Winter Glow Spectacular, Santa Express, Holiday Lights Show and Winterfest

Winter Glow Spectacular – A drive-through lighting festival at Orchard Park through Jan. 2. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free; donations accepted. (509) 755-6700.

Santa Express – Children ages 4-12 can shop for gifts, $1-$10, for their loved ones with the help of a Santa Express Elf. An online store is also available at santaexpress.org. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Thursday. Located in the previous Mobius location at River Park Square. All proceeds benefit Vanessa Behan. 808 W. Main Ave. (509) 415-3506.

Holiday Lights Show – Open nightly from dusk until 10 p.m. Featuring Christmas trees, a huge animated light show display of more than 90,000 Christmas lights synchronized to holiday music and more. Through Jan. 8. Suntree RV Park, 350 N. Idahline Road, Post Falls. Free. (208) 818-0624.

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily 5-8 p.m. through Jan. 2. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 280-2739.

The Festival of Trees and Winterfest – View the display of trees at the Center adjacent to the Colfax Library through Dec. 28, then cast a vote for “people’s Choice” in-person or online at whitcolib.org through Monday. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

“Traditions of Christmas” – A Christmas spectacular featuring Christmas songs, a kickline, USO military tribute and a fully staged living nativity. Through Wednesday. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $27-$35. (208) 763-0681.

Bilingual Story Time – Featuring songs and stories in both Spanish and English. Open to children ages 10-12. Hosted on Zoom. Monday, 2:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Monday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Totally Tubular Tuesdays – In “The Polar Express,” on Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express while learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas. Rated G. 100 minutes. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Building With Books: A Lego Storytime – Listen to and then re-create a story using Lego bricks or other crafting materials. Then share your creations with the group. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Thursday, Dec. 23, Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays Storytime – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Salvation Army Candlelight Service – Service includes the reading of the prophecy of the Messiah, a procession of light and a message on the birth of Jesus Christ. Followed by cookies with Santa. Friday, 5 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Virtual Winter Camp Read-a-Rama – Featuring crafts, music, games, reading and more. Open to children in second through fifth grade. Register at scld.org. Dec. 27-30, 10-11:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.