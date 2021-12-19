For Karens everywhere

We all learned it as children: “No name calling.” Why? Because it is mean, rude, and more importantly, dehumanizing. It reduces the target to a two-dimensional stereotype. It is often the first step in justifying discrimination or violence against others.

The recent opinion piece, “It’s not fair to Karens, but it’s good for society” (Petula Dvorak, Dec. 10) tries to justify name-calling in the name of the greater good of creating a crystalline image of bad behavior. Do we really think that the creation of this dehumanizing meme will somehow change racism and privilege? Or is it just a way to gain a laugh at someone’s expense (specifically older women, interestingly enough).

Our first gift on this planet is our name, given by the people who love us best. It is intimate and personal in a way that nothing else is. We carry it with us, work to keep a “good name,” use it to signal familiarity and trust, and listen to its sweetness on the lips of those we love. There is no justification to using anyone’s name as an epithet and a joke. Demonizing one group does not promote justice or humanity, and it degrades the attacker and desensitizes the rest of us.

So let’s stop, OK? Let’s find a better way of talking about the privileged, arrogant, rude behavior that perpetuates violence and hatred. It’s wrong, and we need to recognize it, call it out, and practice just the opposite.

Proud of what my mama gave me,

Karen Wildman

