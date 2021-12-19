Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Proud of their stance

Regarding Phyllis Stratton’s letter (“GU women disappoint,” Dec. 11), stating “The players were not only showing disrespect to the American flag, but to … all veterans.”

Here is one veteran of over 25 years’ service who does not agree with you, Ms. Stratton. Like many, you appear to mistake the shadow for the substance of what I take pride in about America. I am proud of and defended the America that strives to represent the best in humanity, the America that acknowledges its shortcomings and strives to overcome them, the America that strives to be the best that it can be.

Those players are a part of America that realizes and recognizes that all too often we fail to uphold “Justice for all” and presents a sorely needed reminder that we must right this wrong. I salute them, and take greater pride in seeing them act for the true dream of American than I take in a million facing the flag with hands over their hearts.

John P. Simanton, LCDR (ret)

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430