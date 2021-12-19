Proud of their stance

Regarding Phyllis Stratton’s letter (“GU women disappoint,” Dec. 11), stating “The players were not only showing disrespect to the American flag, but to … all veterans.”

Here is one veteran of over 25 years’ service who does not agree with you, Ms. Stratton. Like many, you appear to mistake the shadow for the substance of what I take pride in about America. I am proud of and defended the America that strives to represent the best in humanity, the America that acknowledges its shortcomings and strives to overcome them, the America that strives to be the best that it can be.

Those players are a part of America that realizes and recognizes that all too often we fail to uphold “Justice for all” and presents a sorely needed reminder that we must right this wrong. I salute them, and take greater pride in seeing them act for the true dream of American than I take in a million facing the flag with hands over their hearts.

John P. Simanton, LCDR (ret)

Spokane