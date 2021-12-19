The Dirt: No-Li Brewhouse renovating former Dry Fly Distilling space into beer hall

No-Li Brewhouse is planning to open a beer hall in a space formerly occupied by Dry Fly Distilling near the University District.

No-Li Brewhouse filed a pre-development permit with the city earlier this month to renovate the 3,000-square-foot former Dry Fly Distilling space into a European-style beer hall at 1003 E. Trent Ave., Suite 200, in the Riverwalk building.

Dry Fly Distilling relocated to downtown Spokane where it opened a new production facility and tasting room earlier this year.

No-Li’s beer hall will be adjacent to its existing taproom in the Riverwalk building.

“We are creating it to drive more tourism, economic activity and craft beer excitement in the city of Spokane that would, in turn, fill hotel rooms and local pubs,” said John Bryant, owner of No-Li Brewhouse.

The beer hall will feature No-Li’s craft brews in addition to a rotation of special releases and guest taps from Pacific Northwest breweries, Bryant said.

The beer hall will have a large television and several tall tables. It will not serve food, but instead focus entirely on showcasing craft beers, Bryant said.

Pre-fabrication and design work with artists will begin offsite, and permits for the project are anticipated to be approved next month, Bryant said.

Bryant said he hopes to open the beer hall in March and is planning to host March Madness viewing events in the space.

The project contractor is Spokane-based Dom’s Creative Construction Service LLC. The project architect is Uptic Studios of Spokane.

Horizon eyes building in Spokane Valley

Horizon Credit Union is seeking a permit to build a facilities building in Spokane Valley.

The credit union filed a pre-development application with the city of Spokane Valley to built a 4,850-square-foot structure on vacant land southwest of its existing headquarters at 13224 E. Mansfield Ave.

The facilities building will house two bays for vehicle storage, workshop, storerooms, an office, restroom and kitchenette.

The project valuation is $875,000, according to the application.

Spokane-based Bernardo Wills Architects is designing the building.

Liberty Park Terrace expanding

Liberty Park Terrace Apartments, a complex on the southern edge of the South Perry District, is undergoing an expansion.

Kiemle Hagood filed building permit applications to construct three, three-story buildings on vacant land directly west of the existing Liberty Park Terrace Apartments at 1601 E. Hartson Ave.

The first building will span more than 10,490 square feet and house 11 apartments. The second building will be 20,200-square feet with 19 apartments and the third 26,000-square-foot building will house 24 units, according to permits.

The total permit valuation for the three buildings is more than $11 million, according to the application.