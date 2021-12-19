Washington State receiver Marshawn Buchanan enters transfer portal, Cougars add walk-on quarterback

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s depth at wide receiver took a hit. About eight hours later, the opposite happened to the Cougars’ quarterback room.

Reserve wideout Marshawn Buchanan entered the transfer portal Saturday morning, according to Rivals.com. Later in the day, Californian quarterback Emmett Brown pledged to WSU as a walk-on.

Buchanan was a three-star recruit at running back coming out of Adelanto High, just east of Los Angeles. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder switched to receiver during 2020 preseason camp despite rushing for 3,258 yards and 38 touchdowns during his prep career.

He committed to WSU in July 2019 and never ended up appearing in a game. Buchanan had offers from Arizona and Boise State, among many other Group of Five schools.

Brown, from San Marcos High – near San Diego – announced his commitment to WSU over Twitter. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com.

The 5-11, 190-pound dual-threat QB had offers from Colorado, FAU and New Mexico. According to his Maxpreps.com profile, Brown threw for 1,547 yards and 13 touchdowns against seven picks on a 54% completion rate in nine games this season, his third year as a starter at San Marcos. He compiled 11 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Per 247Sports, he is the No. 101 quarterback in the class of 2022.