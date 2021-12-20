The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Snow 24° Snow
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

100 years ago in North Idaho: Priest River freezes, causing logjam as frigid December continues

The Beardmore lumber mill was forced to close on this day 100 years ago after the Priest River froze, causing a logjam. (S-R archives)
The Beardmore lumber mill was forced to close on this day 100 years ago after the Priest River froze, causing a logjam. (S-R archives)
More than 1 million feet of logs were frozen solid in the Pend Oreille River at Laclede. The Spokesman-Review
The Beardmore lumber mill was forced to close on this day 100 years ago after the Priest River froze, causing a logjam. (S-R archives)
The Beardmore lumber mill was forced to close on this day 100 years ago after the Priest River froze, causing a logjam. (S-R archives)

The logs were being floated down from Pack River to the Beardmore Mill in Priest River when the river suddenly froze to a depth of 3 inches.

The logs would not budge, and the mill had to shut down due to a lack of supply.

This was just one repercussion of a serious December freeze in the Northwest. The temperature in Spokane dropped to 5 Fahrenheit. City firefighters responded to a number of fires started when homeowners overloaded their heating stoves or attempted to thaw their frozen water pipes.

Even Seattle was suffering an unusual freeze with a low of 20 degrees. Oyster beds near Olympia were killed by freezing temperatures and unusually low tides.

From the Prohibition beat: The Spokane police “dry squad” raided the Spokane Creme Beer Co. – supposedly making soft drinks – and discovered no soft drinks at all.

The squad seized 15 pints of moonshine whiskey, 2 gallons of grape wine and two barrels of hard cider.

They also found four men, sitting around a big stove, waiting “expectantly” for their hot toddies to warm up.

The proprietors were arrested for liquor violations.

From the radio beat: The age of radio was dawning in Spokane. The Pacific Telegraph Institute’s radio club announced plans to construct a “radio station” at 119 N. Post St.

This was apparently not a radio station as we know it today. It was a transmitter aimed at students and hobbyists. Yet the advent of genuine radio stations was right around the corner.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane