Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Ferris boys advance in Auburn; Lake City, Post Falls girls advance in Las Vegas

From staff reports

Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 67, Eastside Catholic 60: Jayden Stevens scored 23 points, Henry Sandberg added 20 and the Bullpups (5-3) topped the Crusaders (4-4) in a consolation bracket game at The Hardwood Invite at Auburn HS. The Bullpups advanced to the consolation final against King’s Christian on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Ferris 1, Bellevue 0: The Saxons (7-1) advanced to the fifth-place match of The Hardwood Invite at Auburn HS on Tuesday after the Wolverines forfeited due to COVID protocols.

Mead 71, Eisenhower 41: Ryan Mount scored 17 points off five 3-pointers and the Panthers (3-5) beat the Cadets (1-9) in the GESA Winter Shootout in Wenatchee. Luke Russell and Zach Reighard added 11 points apiece for Mead. Brody Philips led Eisenhower with 21 points.

Freeman 62, Clarkston 58: Hayden Oyler scored 29 points and the Scotties (7-1) scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the Bantams (3-3) in a nonleague game on Monday. Xavier Santana scored 15 points and Austin Steinwand added 13 for Clarkston.

Girls basketball

Lake City 54, Bishop Loughlin (NY) 31: Emberlyn Reynolds scored 12 points, Kendall Pickford added 11 and Sophia Zufelt had 10 and the Timberwolves (13-0) beat the Lions in a semifinal in the Diamond bracket of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Lake City plays in the title game against Skyridge (UT) on Tuesday at 1:20 p.m.

Post Falls 46, Birmingham (CA) 30: The Trojans (9-1) beat the Patriots (5-5) in a semifinal of the Ruby bracket of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Details were unavailable. Post Falls plays in the title game on Tuesday at noon.

Wrestling

Pullman 39, Moscow 37: Aydin Peltier earned a major decision in the final match of the evening to pick up four points and to lift the Greyhounds over the Bears in the Battle of the Palouse. Jeroen Smith won by technical fall and Gabriel Smith added a pin for Pullman.