100 years ago in the Silver Valley: Fight over table manners turns deadly

By Jim Kershner For The Spokesman-Review

An argument that began over table manners resulted in a murder on the steps of a Kellogg boarding house.

For some days, Carl Midstader, 38, a housepainter, had voiced objections to eating at the same boarding house table as Steve Actibis, described as a “Greek laborer.” Midstader objected to his alleged lack of table etiquette.

After several meals and several arguments, tempers boiled over at the lunch table. The two men apparently retreated to the boarding house staircase. Other boarders reported hearing a single gunshot.

They found Midstader bleeding to death from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Actibis made a run for it. He dodged a posse of officers and citizens for 20 minutes, but was finally caught and taken to jail in Wallace.

From the oil beat: Alfred L’Ecuyer, recently cleared of fraud charges, resigned as president of the Spokane Oil Men’s Association.

His attorney said he gave up the position with “a great deal of reluctance … the strain which he had gone through in the formation of the company and in the trial has told on his nerves.”

He planned to continue in his primary job, president and manager of the Eastern Washington Oil Co., which he formed after he reported seepages of oil in his Southeast Boulevard basement.

Also on this day

(From Associated Press)

