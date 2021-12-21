Gonzaga hoping nonconference schedule proves beneficial for postseason drive

Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule has nearly come and gone – only North Alabama remains next Tuesday barring future revisions – and it fell into two distinct categories.

One, monster matchups against five ranked teams capable of playing deep into March and possibly April. GU went 3-2 in those Quad 1 contests. And two, seven dates against Quad 4 foes – eight after North Alabama – that Gonzaga won by 34, 27, 42, 53, nine (Tarleton State), 25 and 46 points.

A brief timeout for the annual refresher course on Quad wins and the NCAA’s NET rankings: Quad 1 (home vs. 1-30 NET ranking, neutral vs. 1-50, away 1-75); Quad 2 (home 31-75, neutral 51-100, away 76-135); Quad 3 (home 76-160, neutral 101-200, away 136-240); and Quad 4 (home 161-353, neutral 201-353, away 241-353).

There was no middle ground for Gonzaga, which hasn’t faced a Quad 2 or Quad 3 opponent. Through Monday’s games, the Zags, No. 4 in the NET rankings, No. 13 Michigan State (3-2), No. 17 Villanova (1-4) and No. 64 Marquette (2-3) played more Quad 1 games than anyone in the top 100. Only No. 31 Providence (4-0) has more Quad 1 wins than GU. On the flip side, Gonzaga, No. 8 Duke, No. 15 Iowa State and No. 29 Texas Tech played seven Quad 4s – the most among top 30 NET teams.

“I just feel like the (ranked) ones we’ve played are going to have some real lasting power,” said coach Mark Few, after noting that he’ll leave ranking GU’s schedule to the media. “UCLA is going to be in the running for a Final Four, and obviously Duke is.

“Alabama is really good if they can shoot the ball and then have that athleticism around the rim that’s hard to score on. Our bigs are really good and (Alabama) bothered our bigs. Texas, those guys will start playing better and better as the season goes along. They’re old and talented. That (Texas Tech) defense will keep them in it every game.”

Junior forward Anton Watson said the top competition exposed GU’s weaknesses.

“Just learning from those games, moving forward and getting better every day, I think that’s going to help us in the long run in March,” he said.

Few noted that Gonzaga faced “a variety of styles. Not only all those (ranked teams) were so different, but the Merrimacks, Bellarmines, Tarletons. Hopefully, it’s prepared us for what’s ahead.”

Here are a few more takeaways from GU’s 95-49 rout over Northern Arizona on Monday.

Watson trends up

Anton Watson’s surge of strong play off the bench continued with 17 points, three rebounds and two steals against NAU. In the past four games, the junior forward has averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and shooting 76.2% (16 of 21) from the field.

It’s reminiscent of the first four games of his freshman year (10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals) and a four-game stretch last season with 47 points vs. Dixie State, San Francisco, BYU and Portland.

“He’s playing really, really good,” Few said. “That’s what we all have been wanting out of him. We get teased here and there, a game here and there. It’s great. That’s at least three and maybe four in a row where he’s came in and not only gave us a lift but really delivered. When he’s aggressive like that, it makes quite a difference for us.”

Watson’s length and instincts at the top of Gonzaga’s press are hard to deal with for opponents. He converted a steal into a dunk and a three-point play against the Lumberjacks.

“He’s always had, all the way back to high school, just great hands and great anticipation,” Few said. “We’ve always been on him to be more aggressive offensively. Hopefully, he’s kind of discovered that and it’s going to stick around for a while and not just be a trend.”

Watson has had solid games against Texas (10 points, five boards), Alabama (10 points, four rebounds) and Texas Tech (10 points, four boards, two steals).

Perry’s return

Kaden Perry eased back into game action with three rebounds and one block in 6-plus minutes. The freshman forward had to be helped off the court after tweaking his back in drills prior to the Tarleton State game. He missed the next four games.

“He’s athletic,” Watson said of Perry. “What he does on the court, he’s productive. Let’s just pray he stays healthy.”

Perry appeared fully healthy with a soaring dunk in warm-ups. He was sidelined for part of his senior season at Battle Ground (Washington) High with a back injury.

“I don’t know if he’s ever been in great shape this entire time. I feel like we’re getting close and the back acted up,” Few said. “He’s good for three to four trips and then we usually have to get him out for a blow and get him back in there.”

Few said Perry is “very much a work in progress” and the Zags are trying to “channel that athleticism into making more basketball plays.”