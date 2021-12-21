The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 30° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. N. Iowa ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Wyoming vs. Stanford ESPNU

3 p.m.: W. Kentucky at Kentucky ESPN

3 p.m.: Pacific at California Pac-12

4 p.m.: Arizona at Tennessee ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Kennesaw St. at Nebraska ESPNU

5 p.m.: Boise St. at Washington St. Pac-12/Washington

6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: BYU vs. South Florida ESPNU

9 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Vanderbilt at Hawaii ESPN2

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at DePaul FS1

Basketball, high school boys

6 p.m.: Iolani Classic: Final NBC Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Orlando at Atlanta NBA

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Sacramento NBA

Basketball, NBA G League, Winter Showcase

11 a.m.: Texas vs. College Park ESPNEWS

Noon: Greensboro vs. Iowa NBA

2 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Delaware ESPNEWS

Football, college

5 p.m.: Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army ESPN

Hockey, IIHF men, World Juniors

3:30 p.m.: Russia vs. Canada NHL

7 p.m.: Finland vs. U.S. NHL

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

10:30 a.m.: E. Washington at Texas Tech 700-AM

4:30 p.m.: Boise St. at Washington St. 920-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.