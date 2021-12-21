On the Air
Tue., Dec. 21, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. N. Iowa ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Wyoming vs. Stanford ESPNU
3 p.m.: W. Kentucky at Kentucky ESPN
3 p.m.: Pacific at California Pac-12
4 p.m.: Arizona at Tennessee ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Kennesaw St. at Nebraska ESPNU
5 p.m.: Boise St. at Washington St. Pac-12/Washington
6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: BYU vs. South Florida ESPNU
9 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Vanderbilt at Hawaii ESPN2
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at DePaul FS1
Basketball, high school boys
6 p.m.: Iolani Classic: Final NBC Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Orlando at Atlanta NBA
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Sacramento NBA
Basketball, NBA G League, Winter Showcase
11 a.m.: Texas vs. College Park ESPNEWS
Noon: Greensboro vs. Iowa NBA
2 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Delaware ESPNEWS
Football, college
5 p.m.: Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army ESPN
Hockey, IIHF men, World Juniors
3:30 p.m.: Russia vs. Canada NHL
7 p.m.: Finland vs. U.S. NHL
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
10:30 a.m.: E. Washington at Texas Tech 700-AM
4:30 p.m.: Boise St. at Washington St. 920-AM
All events subject to change
