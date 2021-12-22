City of Spokane will pick up your Christmas tree for free on your garbage days Dec. 27-Jan. 7

The city of Spokane has solved the debate between partners about when to take down the Christmas tree.

The city is offering free curbside pickup of Christmas trees between Dec. 27 and Jan. 7 along with its regularly scheduled pickup of solid waste and recycling.

All that is asked of Spokane residents is that they first strip all the lights and ornaments – even that one made out of Popsicle sticks from first grade that gets conveniently buried between branches – before placing the tree curbside.

Trees should be set at least 3 feet from the blue recycling and brown refuse carts.

The maximum diameter of the tree trunk is 3 inches, Clark Griswold. Any trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half. Artificial Christmas trees will not be accepted.

The city processes the trees by chipping and composting them.

Residents of Spokane County have options for tree disposal as well.

Both city and county residents can bring trees – stripped of decorations – to the Waste-to-Energy Facility, on Geiger Boulevard, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; the Spokane Valley Transfer Station on North Sullivan Road from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

The North County Transfer Station on Elk-Chattaroy Road also is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

In a news release this week, the city reminded residents that most gift wrapping paper is recyclable, unless it is metallic foil paper and cellophane. The city neglected to note that newspapers also make excellent wrapping paper and are recyclable.