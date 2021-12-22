Firefighters help woman who injured her leg while sledding in Valley Mission Park

A woman was hospitalized after striking a tree Tuesday morning while sledding at Valley Mission Park, Spokane Valley Fire Department said in a news release.

At 10:31 a.m., witnesses called 911 to say they saw a woman crash into a tree and injure her leg at the 11100 block of East Mission Avenue, the release said.

The department sent two engines, a ladder truck, Squad 8 from Pinecroft Station and two command vehicles to the scene, bringing a total of 14 firefighters, according to the news release.

The patient was taken to a local hospital with a significant leg injury, the news release said.

Icy conditions forced rescuers to perform a technical rescue, using rope, pulleys and a basket to bring the woman up the hill, according to the news release.

The fire department said in its release sledders should wear helmets and try not to make sudden stops.