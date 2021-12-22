A Grip on Sports: Are Seahawks fans wondering this morning why it is the Rams always seem to benefit from missed pass interference calls?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Went to bed angry last night. That’s not good. It causes health issues, ruins your sleep and makes your insides roil. Which is why, when I finally pulled myself out from underneath the blankets on this cold, snowy Wednesday morning, I made a vow. No more Tuesday night NFL games for me.

• Now that’s a vow that won’t be hard to keep. A lot easier, I believe, than the one I made on the evening of Feb. 5, 2006. That night I vowed never to watch another NFL game. Period.

I was so angry that night at what I watched referee Bill Leavy and his crew do to the Seahawks, I didn’t want anything more to do with the league. It wasn’t much of sacrifice. Too many games, including that one, hinged on judgment calls that seemed to be missed more often than they should have.

The vow? It lasted for years. My Sundays were free. My time on those days was my own. My yard looked better than it every had, even though for the next few years I was living six days a week in Pullman. My health improved. Lost weight. Was calmer. Blood pressure fell. Seemed happier to everyone who knew me.

But then I retired and was asked to write this column every day. It seemed like a good gig, until I realized I had to start watching the NFL again. I certainly couldn’t write about it if I didn’t watch it.

I felt a bit like Michael Corleone in Godfather III.

Time, however, had mellowed me. The idea that the outcome of a sporting event should bother me had been washed out me like a shampoo commercial. My yelling days were done.

Then came last night. And one play that bothered me more than it should have. How the heck could the Rams benefit once again from such an obvious missed pass interference penalty? The last time a similar play occurred (in the NFC title game vs. the Saints back in 2019) the NFL changed its rules. For a year. Then the league figured the public had lost interest – it had – and changed the rules back.

Which led to last night’s fourth-down play with the game on the line.

DeeJay Dallas free for a first-down securing pass. Rams linebacker Ernest Jones running to catch up. The ball on its way. But Jones, with his eyes firmly on Dallas and not the ball, arrives first (see photo). By quite a bit. Textbook pass interference. Drive alive. Except it isn’t called. Game over.

Déjà vu all over again.

Coupled with the NFL changing its COVID-19 rules midstream, it’s easy to understand why any Seahawk follower would believe the league was out to keep Los Angeles’ playoff hopes afloat. And drown the slim one Seattle carried.

Funny, when the play happened all I could think of was “of course.” No screaming. No throwing of items. No turning off the TV in frustration. Just a resignation to the inevitability of what had occurred.

But as the night wore on, the unfairness of it all started to eat away at the armor developed over the decades. Maybe the Rams intercept Russell Wilson on the very next play. After all, Wilson had been off all game – and most of the season. Or maybe the Hawks score and miss the game-tying point after. Or maybe they go on to win.

We will never know. And that’s what bothered me. Watching the woeful Seahawks this season had earned all of us the right to know. To see what would happen. Instead, we were robbed of that experience.

If I could, I would vow once again to turn off the NFL. To free up my Sundays next fall. To avoid the investment of time and emotion. I can’t. Even if I dearly want to.

Gonzaga: The women traveled down I-90 to Cheney last night – ever envision the men doing that? Me neither – to play Eastern Washington. Jim Allen braved the slick roads to join them. He has this game story of the Zags’ 76-48 victory. … Jesse Tinsley was there as well and has a photo gallery. … The men’s nonconference scheduled included a handful of the nation’s best teams. That’s something Jim Meehan examines this morning. He explains the significance of the games come March. … Around the WCC, Pepperdine lost at Oregon. … Santa Clara traveled to San Jose State and won. … BYU is headed to Hawaii for the Diamond Head tournament.

WSU: The Cougars host Boise State tonight in the Arena. The Broncos have more local connections, based on their roster, than Washington State. It’s something Dave Nichols covers in this preview. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, the conference’s TV numbers aren’t nearly what other conferences have. Jon Wilner looks at that in today’s Mercury News. … The Washington coaching staff is about done. … Now we know what happened to Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. … Kedon Slovis is headed to Pittsburgh, not Arizona. … Wisconsin’s rushing attack probably will give Arizona State fits. … In basketball news, Wilner has his power rankings in the Mercury News. … Washington is back on the court after its COVID-19 issues have cleared up some. The Huskies lost to Utah Valley, also playing shorthanded due to the protocols. … Oregon picked up win, holding off Pepperdine down the stretch. … Oregon State also grabbed a home victory, a rarity this season. … Utah handed Fresno State a road loss. … Sixth-ranked Arizona hopes to play No. 19 Tennessee tonight. … Colorado didn’t get the opportunity to upset No. 7 Kansas last night as the game was cancelled. There is coronavirus issues in Boulder. … Late in No. 2 Stanford’s loss at the No. 1 South Carolina women, a USC player got out of balance and fell into a Cardinal on the free-throw line. She knocked the Stanford player into the key. Instead of calling the lane violation on USC, as it should have been, the hometown official cited Stanford, costing it a last chance at victory. It was just one in a series of head-scratching, down-the-stretch calls.

EWU: We forgot to link this Cooper Kupp story yesterday. We didn’t this morning. … … Around the Big Sky, Portland State lost to Utah State. … Northern Colorado hit 20 3-point shots in its win. … Weber State is going to host Fresno State tonight. … In football news, Montana State has earned a championship game berth with a freshman quarterback who just took over the starting spot.

Idaho: The Vandals final nonconference game, scheduled for tonight at UC Riverside, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Highlander program.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Tuesday’s action. … A group of youthful athletes had success at a recent USATF meet. That leads off our local briefs column.

Seahawks: No playoffs. No first-round draft pick. No hope? … There are always grades though. And lessons. … Wilson missed an open DK Metcalf at least one time too many.

Kraken: It looks as if the NHL won’t be allowing its players to compete in the Olympics. It will use the time to make up games postponed due to COVID-19.

• I love watching football. But the NFL doesn’t seem to always be on the up-and-up. It’s only a feeling. An opinion. It’s deep enough, though, that when my time writing this column is done, I will probably tuck watching the NFL into my past, along with my baseball gear and the throwback Risk board game. It will be time to move on to other pursuits. Like watching pro wrestling. That seems legit. Until later …