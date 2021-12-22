Police arrest woman allegedly in connection with fatal October shooting in Spokane Valley

The woman sought by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office since shortly after the October shooting that left Allyson R. Davis dead was arrested Tuesday night.

Kayla J. Holden, 29, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and several unrelated charges, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Her bond was set at $1 million.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are possible.

Joel Simpson and his friend, Davis, were parked in the morning hours of Oct. 11 at the King’s Court mobile home park on Custer Road in Spokane Valley when Holden allegedly pulled what appeared to be a pistol out and pointed it at Davis, 37, and Simpson, according to court documents. Holden reportedly demanded that Davis give her money and other belongings, when Davis lunged toward Holden in the back seat, the documents stated. Holden then allegedly fired the pistol, striking Davis.

Simpson reportedly rushed Davis to a hospital, where Davis was taken into surgery but died.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined Davis’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide.

Drugs and a semi-automatic 9 mm pistol were discovered inside Simpson’s vehicle when detectives executed a search warrant. Financial transaction and identification cards with the name Jerome J. Lee on them and a debit card with the first name “Kayla” on the front were discovered in a purse inside the car, the documents said.

A witness told detectives that she saw what appeared to be blood on the pants of a woman who introduced herself as “Kayla,” later that day at a Spokane home. She said in the documents that the woman was frantic.

Lee reportedly told the witness someone was shot and that he was in the vehicle with the woman introduced as “Kayla” during the incident. The witness said she was told that Kayla was in possession of a pistol that belonged to Lee and that Lee was not worried about the pistol because his fingerprints would not be on it but Kayla’s would.

The witness said in the documents that Kayla told her she pulled the gun during the meetup and that Davis began struggling with her over control of the pistol, and that during the struggle, she shot the victim.

After the gunshot, Kayla reportedly dropped the gun, got out of the vehicle and fled. Kayla mentioned in the documents that she had left her purse behind, and Lee said his wallet was in Kayla’s purse.

Lee is in the Spokane County Jail for suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to the Spokane County jail roster.