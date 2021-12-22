Prep roundup: Cameren Cope scores 26 points as Coeur d’Alene tops Shadle Park; Mead, Mt. Spokane, U-Hi wrestling earn wins

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Coeur d’Alene 62, Shadle Park 47: Cameren Cope scored 26 points, hitting 12 of 15 from the free-throw line, and the Vikings (5-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-6) in a nonleague game. Steven Burgess added 16 points for CdA. Jake Wilcox led Shadle Park with 13 points, Kolhby Sorweide had 12 and Makai Daniels added 10.

Deer Park 49, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 41: Ian Stapf scored 14 points and the Stags (6-1) beat the visiting Broncos (5-3) in the Deer Park Stag Classic. Seth Hickman recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for Deer Park. Chase Galbreath led LRS with 15 points and Hunter Dinkins added 13.

Riverside 60, Rogers 40: The Rams (1-6) beat the visiting Pirates (0-6) in the Stag Classic. Details were unavailable.

Reardan 65, Chewelah 47: Reardan (6-3, 1-1) beat the Cougars (0-7, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable.

Odessa 44, Selkirk 25: Jacob Scrupps and Dakota Steward scored 12 points apiece and the Tigers (1-5) beat the visiting Rangers (0-6) in a nonleague game. Logan Kink led Selkirk with 13 points.

Girls basketball

Deer Park 51, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 32: Darian Herring scored 14 points and the host Stags (7-1) beat the Broncos (0-6) in the Stag Classic. Brooklyn Dryden added nine points, seven steals and five assists for Deer Park.

Reardan 60, Chewelah 22: Reardan (6-3, 1-1) beat the Cougars (1-5, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable.

Odessa 46, Selkirk 20: The Tigers (5-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Rangers (0-5, 0-3) in a nonleague game.

Wrestling

Mead 39, Central Valley 27: The visiting Panthers made a run in the middle weights, with Braxton Smith (132), Brenden Wright (138), Garrett Casey (145) and Jake Mark (152) picking up wins to defeat the Bears in a GSL dual meet. Joe Meyers (106 pounds) earned a pin and Blaine Beard (126) had a technical fall for the Bears.

Mt. Spokane 66, Gonzaga Prep 18: Luke Zwiesler (138), Hudson Buth (145) and Christian Martin (152) won by pin and the host Wildcats beat the Bullpups in a GSL dual meet. Noah Hohman (160) won by pin for G-Prep.

University 73, Lewis and Clark 6: Taylor Lenhartzen (220) and Elijah Reems (285) won by pin and the Titans beat the host Tigers in a GSL dual meet. Brett Hendrickson (132) got LC on the board with a pin.

Ferris 69, Ridgeline 12: Jeison Ingram (120) and Fabian Torres (126) earned pins and the Saxons beat the visiting Falcons in a GSL dual meet.