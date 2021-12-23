10 under $10 for Dec. 24-31 – Questmas Village, ‘Cup of Joy,’ Broken Mic and Mochi Fest

1 Questmas Village – Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. Featuring giant characters in a variety of winter scenes, including a snowman village with Santa, skiing penguins and bigfoot popping his head out of a Christmas present. Incorporated into the village are several tributes to the Kalispel Tribe, including a traditional tipi covered with tule reed mats and an oversized, sturgeon-nosed canoe. (509) 481-2800. Available through Jan 5. Admission: FREE

2 Holiday Lights Show – Suntree RV Park, 350 N. Idahline Road, Post Falls. Open nightly from dusk until 10 p.m. Featuring Christmas trees, a huge animated light show display of more than 90,000 Christmas lights synchronized to holiday music and more. Through Jan. 8. (208) 818-0624. Admission: FREE

3 Winter Glow Spectacular – Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. A drive-through lighting festival at Orchard Park through Jan. 2. (509) 755-6700. Admission: FREE; donations accepted

4 “Cup of Joy Sale and Exhibit” – Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St. Featuring more than 150 ceramic cups by 40 artists. Masks and social distancing required. Through Jan. 7. (509) 863-9904. Admission: FREE

5 Small Works Gallery Show and Sale – Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main Ave. Small works of art by Saranac members and invited guests including Ann Porter, Mariah Boyle, Posie Kalin, Reinaldo Gil Zambrano and more. Through Friday. (509) 954-5458. Admission: FREE

6 Broken Mic – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Neato Burrito, 827 W. First Ave. Spokane’s longest-running weekly poetry open mic featuring rotating local hosts. Readers can share up to three minutes of poetry. All ages welcome; however, content is not censored. (509) 847-1234. Admission: FREE

7 Mochi Fest – Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. Order traditional Japanese mochi by Sunday by emailing spokanebuddhisttemple@gmail.com. Pickup Dec. 31, 5-7:30 p.m. Benefits Spokane Buddhist Temple. (509) 534-7954. $5 four pieces; $5 butter mochi.

8 Contra Dance – 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Traditional New England-style contra dance with the Jam Band. Dance instruction is 7:15-7:30 p.m. with open dancing at 7:15-9 p.m. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 required. (509) 838-5667. Admission: $10 general; $7 members; free ages 18 and younger

9 #InlandStrong Virtual Book Club – 12-1 p.m. Wednesday. Presented by Spokane Public Library. A year-end book discussion. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Admission: FREE

10 Bilingual Story Time – 2:30 p.m. Monday, Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Featuring songs and stories in both Spanish and English. Open to children ages 10-12. Hosted on Zoom. (208) 769-2315. Admission: FREE