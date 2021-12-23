100 years ago in Spokane: Fresh and free chili, no questions asked – the city’s most famous restaurant announced Christmas plans as selfless as they were spicy

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Bob’s Chili Parlor – probably the best-known restaurant in Spokane – announced a generous Christmas gift for the city’s have-nots.

“Any man, woman or child in Spokane, who is without money, friends or home, will be given a substantial meal absolutely free of charge between the hours of 1 and 5 o’clock,” proprietors Robert “Chili Bob” Cleary and H.L. Steenberg said. “The custom of feeding the hungry on Christmas, without charge, was begun a few years ago by Chili Bob, and we hope to continue it for years to come. During the year, we feed scores of hungry people free, at their request, but on Christmas, we want them to be our guests at our request. … No questions will be asked.”

This would not be just any meal. Bob’s Chili Parlor was known all over the West for its chili and its hot tamales.

Mrs. Floris’ Banjo and Mandolin Club were scheduled to provide music.

From the oil beat: The Aladdin Oil Co. announced it would move its Rockwood area drilling rig to a new location after the first of the year.

The company said it would stay in the area only if “unusual developments” – i.e., a significant oil strike – should occur at any of the other Rockwood drilling rigs.

So far, Spokane’s many drills had resulted only in traces of oil.

