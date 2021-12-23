Arts Wrap: James McAuley retrospective and CdA Summer Theatre 2022 lineup and auditions

Spokane Public Radio KPBX will present a week of retrospectives of legendary poet James McAuley from Monday through Dec. 31. The founder and former teacher in Eastern Washington University’s Creative Writing program, who also was instrumental in creating EWP Press, died on Oct. 26 in Dublin, Ireland.

During the week, KPBX’s “Poetry Moment” will present five of McAuley’s poems and remembrances by EWU faculty and former students. The 3-minute segments are produced by Spokane poet and EWU faculty member Nance Van Winckel. “Poetry Moment” airs at 9 a.m. weekdays.

On Tuesday and Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m., “The Bookshelf” will present 1983 interviews of producer Phyllis Silver with McAuley. Tune in to KPBX on 91.1 FM or stream online through spokanepublicradio.org.

CdA Summer Theatre announces 2022 lineup

Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre is bringing three Broadway musicals to the stage for the summer 2022 season: “Mamma Mia!,” “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” and “Nunsense,” and season tickets are on sale now.

“Mamma Mia!” is scheduled for July 1-10, “Little Women” runs July 22-31, and “Nunsense” is Aug. 12-21. All performances are at Schuler Performing Arts Center at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.

Season ticket holders receive benefits including confirmed seats to all three shows, the ability to exchange seats or performances, a private season ticket holder concierge phone number for ticketing help, discounts on merchandise and concessions, discounts on additional tickets and discounts and early access to additional shows. For tickets and more information, go to cdasummertheatre.com/2022.

CdA Summer Theatre auditions

In more CdA Summer Theatre news, in-person auditions for summer productions have been announced for Jan. 22-23 in Coeur d’Alene. The theater is seeking principal and ensemble singers, dancers and actors for “Mamma Mia!,” “Little Women” and “Nunsense.” All positions are paid, and no roles have been precast.

The theater is accepting video auditions from those unable to attend live auditions. The theater also has openings for directors, stage managers, assistant stage managers, technical directors and company managers. Set, sound, lighting and costume designers also are needed.

Established in 1967, Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre is Idaho’s oldest performing arts organization. The nonprofit theater produces Broadway musicals in June, July and August. To learn more about auditions, go to cdasummertheatre.com/auditions.