Colville Tribes to receive federal aid for summer’s wildfire destruction after major emergency declaration

Areas of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation hit by last summer’s wildfires will receive federal disaster assistance after President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week.

Biden issued the declaration for the Colville Reservation on Wednesday.

Effective immediately, HUD is providing foreclosure relief in counties covered by the disaster declaration and making mortgage insurance available for mortgages and home rehabilitation, according to a news release from HUD.

HUD’s Section 203(h) program provides Federal Housing Administration insurance to disaster victims whose homes were destroyed or damaged to the point that reconstruction or replacement was necessary, HUD’s statement said. Borrowers from participating FHA-approved lenders are eligible for 100% financing, including closing costs.

HUD’s Section 203(k) loan program allows those who have lost their homes to finance the purchase or refinance of a house, along with its repair, through one mortgage. It also allows homeowners with damaged houses to finance the rehabilitation of their existing home, HUD said.

HUD is also sharing information with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Colville Reservation on housing providers that may have available units in the impacted counties.

HUD-approved housing counseling agencies have counselors available to assist those who were impacted by the wildfires determine assistance needs and available resources.

HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity is available to assist people who believe they have experienced housing discrimination. Housing discrimination sometimes occurs when people attempt to find and access housing following a disaster, HUD said.

For more information, visit hud.gov.