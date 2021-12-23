Education notebook: East Valley High FBLA takes part in LeaderConLive, Teddy Bear Toss

Ten members of the East Valley High School Future Business Leaders of America group met in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic in the LeaderConLive at the Yakima Convention Center.

The group were able to listen to inspirational speakers and meet other students from across Washington.

Members of the group also helped collect stuffed animals at the Spokane Chief’s annual Teddy Bear Toss.

HEART gets donations for students

The Spokane Public Schools’ Homeless Education and Resource Team has procured items to support students living without a parent or guardian.

The items include 40 new bikes and helmets, $800 in McDonald’s Happy Meal Coupons, $10,810 in cash, checks and online donations to the HEART Trust Account and more than $28,055 in gift cards to stores and restaurants. The HEART Program helps children and youths without consistent nighttime residences.

For more information about the program, visit spokaneschools.org/heart.

Cares for Kids raises funds for Ronald McDonald

Members of the Freeman High School FBLA team raised $1,241.50 during the Freeman Cares 4 Kids event in support of the Ronald McDonald House.

Freeman Cares 4 Kids offers children in kindergarten to fifth grade a “play day” with high schoolers. As many as 114 kids participated.

High school students helped the younger students with Christmas shopping, decorating the house or simply having a relaxing time. Members of Freeman’s FBLA chapter entertained the children with crafts, board and video games, coloring, movies, snacks and a variety of games in the gymnasiums.

The program launched in 1999 and since 2016 had been in hiatus.

Pride Prep, Innovation plans open house events

Pride Prep and Innovation High School will be playing host to open house events on Jan. 12 and 25 from 4-6 p.m. at 811 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B.

Families interested in enrolling a child at either school are encouraged to drop in anytime on those dates to learn more about the schools, staff and curriculum offered.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit prideschools.org or call (509) 309-7691.