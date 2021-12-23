Family Calendar for Dec. 27-Jan. 3 – holiday lights and events, reading and story times

Winter Glow Spectacular – A drive-through lighting festival at Orchard Park through Sunday. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free; donations accepted. (509) 755-6700.

Holiday Lights Show – Open nightly from dusk until 10 p.m. Featuring Christmas trees, more than 90,000 Christmas lights synchronized to holiday music and more. Through Jan. 8. Suntree RV Park, 350 N. Idahline Road, Post Falls. Free. (208) 818-0624.

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily 5-8 p.m. through Jan. 2. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for details and pricing. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 280-2739.

The Festival of Trees and Winterfest – View the display of trees at the Center adjacent to the Colfax Library through Tuesday. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Questmas Village – Featuring giant-sized characters in a variety of winter scenes, including a snowman village with Santa, skiing penguins, Bigfoot popping his head out of a Christmas present and a set of lighted caves. Incorporated into the village are several tributes to the Kalispel Tribe, including a traditional tipi covered with tule reed mats and an oversized sturgeon-nosed canoe. Available through Jan 5. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. Free. (509) 481-2800.

Virtual Winter Camp Read-a-Rama – Featuring crafts, music, games, reading and more. Open to children in second through fifth grades. Register at scld.org. Monday-Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Bilingual Story Time – Featuring songs and stories in both Spanish and English. Open to children ages 10-12. Hosted on Zoom. Monday, 2:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays Storytime – A virtual story time. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Draw – Explore artistic mediums, develop skills and and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Play – Play games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks – A family-friendly fireworks show at Riverfront Park. Winter light show: 4:30-10 p.m.; New Year’s Eve fireworks countdown: 8-9 p.m.; midnight countdown: 11 p.m.-midnight. Friday, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.