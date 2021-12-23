Four music venues will be rockin’ on New Year’s Eve

By Julien A. Luebbers For The Spokesman-Review

New Year’s Eve can be a cause for alarm. Not only does it mark the marching on of time, but it’s one of those dreaded holidays when it can be difficult to make a solid plan for the evening. Rest assured because Spokane’s talented and deep music scene is taking to the stages this NYE to ring in the new year with hearty enthusiasm.

For the lover of local music, here is what the downtown and Browne’s Addition area has in store. These four concerts, lounges and parties are sure to bring and ring in the new year with a lively crowd and a killer band. From rock and jazz to popular hits, Spokane has you covered.

The Big Dipper

The Big Dipper’s NYE lineup is difficult to compete with on Dec. 31. Three local rock and roll powerhouses will take the stage throughout the night: psych influenced Kadabra, the punk and country of Twin Void and the hearty deep blues of the Smokes.

All three bands, though, are lively performing groups with riffs and energy to share, and two of them have recently released new records. Musically, there’s a little something for everyone here. And don’t let your age hold you back: The Big Dipper is all-ages.

Presales are $10, $15 at the door. Begins at 7:30 p.m. Info: 171 S. Washington St., (509) 863-8098, bigdipperevents.com.

Lucky You Lounge

After a successful holiday bash in mid-December, Lucky You is back with a New Year’s Eve celebration on two levels. Upstairs, Blake Braley and the Desperate 8’s will be playing soul for the soul.

DJ Storme will be leading the basement through upbeat and funky tunes. The contrast and confluence of these two sets will make for an immersive and lively evening, a wonderful way to ring in the new year. Food and drink, of course, will be plentiful.

Tickets are $20. Ages 21 and up only. Info: 1801 W. Sunset Blvd., (509) 474-0511; luckyyoulounge.com.

Zola

Local eatery, bar and music venue Zola is playing host to a rock and pop-themed new year’s celebration featuring Pastiche, a regional cover band with a repertoire reaching back into the 1970s and up until recently. For recognizable and well-played hits, Zola is the top pick.

They’ll have their menu open throughout the night, so access to food and drink (you’ll need fuel to keep up with Pastiche’s playing) will be ample. As a bonus, this party will run late: the space is open 7 p.m.-2am, and Pastiche plays 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tickets for GA are $15, and VIP bookings are available. 21+ only. Info: 22 W. Main Ave., (509) 624-2416, zolainspokane.com.

Knitting Factory

Knitting Factory is hosting two local groups for their New Year’s Eve Maskuerade Bash. Bobby Patterson and the Two Tones will be bringing rock and blues to the stage for an opening set. They’ll be followed by the Masterclass Big Band featuring Jim Swoboda, who will walk through classics of jazz and swing.

The Masterclass Big Band is a group comprised of high school musicians and professionals, and with Swoboda at the front, this band will command the stage and ring in the new tear with emphasis. Come ready to dance – and with an impressive mask! Prizes will be given to the best-decorated masks.

Tickets range from GA ($35) to VIP ($100). Ages 21 and up only. Info: 919 W. Sprague Ave., (509) 244-3279, sp.knittingfactory.com

Julien A. Luebbers can be reached at julien.luebbers@gmail.com..