A Grip on Sports: WSU’s basketball fans were hoping for an early Christmas present in the Arena but were disappointed

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Did you know the sun will be above the horizon for a couple more minutes today than it was yesterday? That’s all we’ve got in the way of positive news, unless you are a seven-years-old child. Then we will add Santa will be here in a couple days. As for sports in the Inland Northwest, it’s not good.

• There was a lot of hope around the Washington State men’s basketball program this offseason. Kyle Smith seemed to have attracted more talent to Pullman than anytime since early in Ken Bone’s tenure. The Cougars were coming off a more productive season than anyone could have imagined, had young bigs that were the envy of the rest of the Pac-12 and enough firepower outside to stretch defenses.

But expectations can be a burden. If they are not met, even success can seem like failure. And can lead to cracks and fissures in a team’s unity.

We’re not sure that’s the case with the Cougars, at least not yet, but Wednesday night’s 58-52 loss to Boise State in the Spokane Arena – dropping their record to 8-5 – seemed all too familiar to Washington State followers.

For long stretches of the second half, the WSU offense faltered. That, in turn, put pressure on the Cougars’ usually solid defense to hold the line. As as happened more than once this season, it couldn’t. And a chance to post a decent nonconference win slipped through the Cougs’ fingers.

Why? It seemed as simple as a lack of trust. As Boise State clamped down – Leon Rice’s group is a good defensive team in its own right – Washington State’s offense stalled. The Cougars didn’t seem to trust their stuff, as coaches like to say.

Instead of helping each other get free, WSU too often settled for one-on-one basketball. One guy trying to attack while four others stand around and watch. That might work in the NBA – it takes an unusually talented player to make it work there by the way – but it doesn’t in college hoops. Especially not when the other team has a connected defensive plan.

One-on-one turns into one-on-two or one-on-three and nothing productive happens. It’s as if Player A decides he can’t trust Teammate B or C to score, so he’ll do it himself. Of such trust issues is offensive stagnation born.

And the Cougars have a tendency to stagnate.

But there is a sugar-plum among the coal-filled stocking.

Smith won’t let it continue to happen. He’ll find players who want to run his offense, who will share the ball, who want to help their teammates be successful. Or he’ll die trying.

Will it be enough to resuscitate Washington State’s season? It depends on what your expectations are. If it’s a spot in the NCAA tournament, maybe not. But if it’s getting back on the winning track and building a foundation for this young group to carry forward, sure. And that might be the best WSU fans can hope for in 2022.

Gonzaga: Not many grievances here. At least not where COVID-19 is concerned. The Zags have tried to stay vigilante as to not lose any games to the virus. Jim Meehan spent some time explaining what they are doing in that regard. … This group of power rankings has the Zags in the second-tier. … Around the WCC, It was another good night for the conference. Portland defeated UC Davis. USF, Saint Mary’s and BYU all won. Pacific played California tough and USD? Well the Toreros lost their shirt in Las Vegas, which has happened to others over the years.

WSU: If you’ve seen the video of the elementary school teacher winning her students hot chocolate from way downtown, then you probably understand how Tyson Degenhart felt when he nailed a late 3-pointer in BSU’s win last night. We can’t confirm if the Mt. Spokane graduate yelled “hot chocolate” as he released the ball but it would have been appropriate. Colton Clark’s game story explains why the shot was such a big deal in the course of the game. … Jesse Tinsley has a photo gallery from the Cougars’ second Arena game of the season. … Uh oh. The Miami football team has paused its preparations for the Sun Bowl with WSU due to COVID-19 issues. The Hurricanes still intend to play. Colton has more in this story. … He also has more on the Cougars who are opting-out of the bowl game. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Jon Wilner delves into the alumni council in this S-R piece. … Oregon is adding to its coaching staff and losing some assistants as well. … Utah’s roster next season is going to look quite a bit different. … Urban Meyer is the tie that binds the Utes and Rose Bowl opponent Ohio State. … It’s been a while since UCLA has been in a bowl game and the Bruins are hoping to avoid distractions. … The CFP released its COVID-19 policies that include possible semifinal forfeits. … In basketball news, the conference re-instated the coronavirus policies from last season. As Wilner tells us, that means Washington no longer has forfeited its game to UCLA. … No. 6 Arizona didn’t forfeit last night but the Wildcats did lose at No. 19 Tennessee. There was a key walk that went uncalled as their 11-game winning streak ended. … The Huskies have had their challenges this season already. … Freshman Nathan Bittle is starting to assert himself for Oregon. … Colorado had to wait for test results before it could cancel the Kansas game. … Arizona State doesn’t know how the virus will impact the season. … Utah is better than most people thought prior to the season. … Stanford and California both won Wednesday.

EWU: The Eagles traveled to West Texas and lost to No. 25 Texas Tech, 78-46. The Red Raiders dominated the paint. … It’s easy to see Eastern is going to lose its quarterback commit out of this recruiting class. … Around the Big Sky, Northern Colorado heads into its Christmas break after one last win Tuesday. … Montana State set records in its victory. … In football news, Montana hopes to utilize the one-time transfer rule even more this offseason. … The Bobcats have an exceptional pass rush.

Preps: There has been a changing of the guard at Mead High. Longtime coach Glenn Williams retired and assistant Luke Jordan took over. Dave Nichols delves into what the change has meant. … Dave also has a roundup of Wednesday’s action.

Seahawks: We thought about delving into the end of the Hawks’ run as an NFL power this morning, but then we found it was done for us. Still, before the season is finished we will look deeper into the end of the era, as Jim Moore does here. … Russell Wilson has a whole bunch of issues he’s dealing with according to Pete Carroll. … More Hawks have entered the COVID-19 protocols. … Health hasn’t been in the Seattle corner this season. Neither has the NFL. … Questions? We have four answers. … No one can answer this question, though: Why didn’t the Hawks sign Quandre Diggs to an extension before the season?

Mariners: How long will J.P. Crawford be the M’s shortstop? Ryan Divish begins his look at the team with the shortstop position.

