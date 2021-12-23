In brief: Fill tote at books sale for $5

Fill tote at book sale for $5

The Spokane County Library District’s annual end-of-year used-books sale through Dec. 31.

SCLD tote bags, available for $5, can be filled with used books, CDs and DVDs in the Fill the Bag section. People also can bring own bag and fill it up for $5. The sale started Dec. 12.

For more information, call (509) 893-8200 or visit scld.org.

Numerica donates $125K family aid

The Numerica Credit Union has donated $125,000 to help people experiencing homelessness.

At least 20 individuals and families will receive assistance as they transition to shelters and permanent homes.

The fund is allocated through Volunteers of America and Family Promise in Spokane, St. Vincent de Paul and Safe Passage in North Idaho among others.

The Spokane Valley-based Numerica has more than 165,000 members throughout central and Eastern Washington and North Idaho.