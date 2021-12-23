The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man accused of killing 24-year-old, then shooting himself has died in hospital

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 23, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The man suspected of killing a 24-year-old man and then apparently turning the gun on himself Dec. 11 in the Emerson-Garfield Neighborhood has died from his injuries, Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys said.

Humphreys said the suspect, who she said the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify at a later date, died late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning after almost two weeks in the hospital. He had not been publicly identified because police said last week they were waiting until he was released from the hospital and arrested.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at a home on the 1300 block of West Shannon Avenue, according to a Spokane police news release.

There, they found Michael Lindblom with gunshot wounds. Lindblom died despite care from first responders. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A short time later, officers received reports of a shooting a few blocks away on the corner of North Monroe Street and West Knox Avenue. There, they found a man suspected of shooting Lindblom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition five days after the shooting but expected to survive.

Witnesses told officers the suspect, who was an acquaintance of some former tenants at the residence, arrived uninvited and let himself in. He was speaking to people who were not present and expressing extreme paranoia, according to court records.

Eventually the suspect produced a handgun and without provocation shot Lindblom, witnesses said.

Police said there was no indication the shooter knew the victim.

