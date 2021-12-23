Outdoor writing contest first place: A Teenager’s Guide to Inner Peace

By Harley Swedyk Mead High School

Some people say that a picture is worth one thousand words, but I disagree. To take a picture is to attempt to preserve a moment in time, yet so many details and feelings are lost the instant we shift our gaze from the scenery around us to the tiny screen of our cameras. I happen to be one of those people who is guilty of this scenario; however, one day in Manito Park brought forth a revelation about this picture-taking that completely revamped my view of photography and the world.

In June of this year I moved around 1,000 miles to Spokane, arguably the biggest change I have been through in my entire life. Sometime in February, my family and I visited Spokane for about two weeks, and during that time, I discovered exactly why this was the perfect place to live and so much more.

One brisk day, my mom loaded my brother and me, as well as our four dogs, into her car. She claimed she found a great spot to walk the dogs and get away from all the chaos of moving. I brought along my camera as an afterthought because I enjoyed taking pictures of the multitude of trees that were everywhere. Once there, I realized that my mom had not just found a great spot to walk; she had found the perfect spot to walk.

A pond hid behind tall pines and weaving trails leading to gardens. I could hear the sounds of waterfowl going about their day, and despite the leftover chill of winter, it looked to be teeming with life. Our walk around the pond was not long enough. Every two minutes or so I asked my mom to stop, and then I would crouch down real slowly and snap a quick picture, then dart up and continue the cycle over and over again. Eventually, the walk began to draw to an end; however, to my family’s annoyance, I stopped suddenly, having spotted the perfect picture opportunity.

As I crept forward, I watched as the reeds along the bank danced with the breeze, and ripples formed upon the glass surface of the pond. Crisp February air greeted me with every step I took. Hard concrete changed to soft dirt under my shoes as I inched closer to the pond bank. A group of ducks was swimming gracefully through the water, unbothered by my clumsy steps nearer and nearer. One duck glided even closer to the bank. My heart raced. As if sensing my inner excitement, the duck swam even nearer. My eyes widened as it got up on the bank and wandered nearer. It looked at me, and I froze. Tentatively, as not to startle it, I readied my camera. I held my breath as the camera shutter clicked, yet the duck was unbothered by my futile attempt to preserve its image. I let out my breath and closed my eyes as the duck wandered its way back to the rest of the flock. As I did so, a strange feeling of serenity washed over me.

I opened my eyes and took in the wonderful scene playing out in front of me. The pond was a stage. Each move and turn and twist was beautifully choreographed as the ducks performed their simple dance. I was merely an unsuspecting audience member, yet in my eyes, I had never seen anything as beautiful.

I put my camera back in its case. I did not need to take any more pictures; just watching the ducks as they twirled across the pond was enough for me. What I really needed was to simply watch and live in that moment. My eyes drank in the elixir that was this newfound feeling of contentment. I could hear my mom calling me to leave, but my heart begged me to stay. I ended up leaving that day with a few pictures in my camera and powerful memories that I knew would stick with me forever.

Our minds are always racing; focusing on past mistakes or future uncertainties. That day, my mind was focusing on getting pictures to remind me of the benefits of the move, while also worrying about what lies in store for me in Spokane. However, the second I put my camera away, my thoughts and worries were carried away with the breeze. When I watched those ducks as they danced across the water, I unearthed a newfound feeling of inner calm. That feeling cannot be replicated by any picture. All I have to do to replicate it is simply live in the moment.