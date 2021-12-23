Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Dog injured, two cats and reptile die in house fire

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Several larger fires again kept Spokane Fire Department crews hopping the week of Dec. 13-19, including an apartment fire and a car fire.

A fire was reported at the Eagle Point Apartment at 2718 N. Bowdish Road at 6:17 a.m. on Dec. 13. Multiple 911 callers reported seeing smoke coming from a second-story apartment. Two residents attempted to put out the fire using fire extinguishers before crews arrived, but were unsuccessful, said department spokeswoman Julie Happy.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly before it spread to adjacent apartments. No one was injured in the fire. Crews from Spokane Fire and Spokane County Fire District 9 assisted.

Firefighters reported finding two places where fire had started and worked to preserve evidence, Happy said. According to KHQ, court documents indicate the resident of the apartment is under investigation on suspicion of arson after telling Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies she lit several things in her apartment on fire.

Crews also were summoned Dec. 13 to the 10400 block of East Mission Avenue for a reported house fire at 9:35 a.m. When crews arrived, however, they found a car on fire that was parked under a carport about a foot away from the garage. Neighbors were trying to put out the fire.

Quick calls to 911 from bystanders meant crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby buildings, Happy said.

Another major fire was reported at 5:56 a.m. on Dec. 17 in the 14100 block of East Wellesley Avenue. The 911 caller said the rear of a home was on fire. When crews arrived, neighbors told them they thought the residents, including young children, might still be inside. A quick search, however, confirmed no one was home. A dog was rescued from inside the home, but two cats and a reptile died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews from Spokane County Fire District 9 assisted with the fire. Wellesley Avenue was shut down while firefighters battled the fire.

Other calls from Dec. 13-19

Dec. 13: Members of the Rescue Task Force were sent to a SWAT incident in the area of North Vista Road and East Mission Avenue at 10 a.m. where a wanted man was barricaded inside a home. A shopping cart fire was reported next to Value Village at 9:01 p.m. An employee at the Denny’s across the street had spotted the fire and pushed the burning cart away from the building. The fire did not spread.

Dec. 14: A possible fire was reported in a building in the area of East Jackson Avenue and North Woodruff Road at 5:16 p.m. Firefighters found a grow room with 300 marijuana plants that was full of smoke. An investigation showed that hot material from a faulty grow light fell into a pile of potting soil, which began to smolder. The fire was put out but the plants in the room, valued at an estimated $250,000, will be a total loss because of contamination.

Dec. 15: A fire was reported in a commercial building in the area of East Mission Avenue and North Vercler Road at 2:49 a.m. Crews found a smoldering pile of toilet paper rolls in a women’s bathroom that had been extinguished by staff members with a fire extinguisher. A vehicle crash was reported in the 9100 block of East Valleyway Avenue at 4:06 p.m. One person was injured. Firefighters were able to bend the damaged bumper away from the right front wheel so the vehicle could be pushed out of the road. A two-vehicle hit-and-run crash was reported at East Eighth Avenue and South Dickey Street at 9:23 p.m. Firefighters reported as many as 30 cars drove through the accident scene despite attempts to block the road.

Dec. 16: A vehicle slid over a hill and came to rest in a yard in the 13100 block of East Guthrie Drive at 2:30 p.m. No one was injured. A vehicle hit a tree in the 700 block of North Legacy Ridge Drive at 3:26 p.m. An SUV slid off the road in the 17100 block of East Trent Avenue at 4:59 p.m. A crash involving two vehicles and a school bus was reported in the 15200 block of East Eighth Avenue at 5:19 p.m. No one on the bus was injured. A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in the 13100 block of East Fourth Avenue at 7:23 p.m.

Dec. 17: A caller reported a disabled vehicle blocking the road in the 600 block of North Sargent Road and also reported seeing a firearm. The sheriff’s office was called to assist. Smoke was reported coming from the roof of a home that caught fire the previous day in the 14100 block of East Wellesley Avenue. A small smoldering fire was located in insulation in the attic.

Dec. 18: A possible fire was reported in a home in the 500 block of South Houk Road at 11:06 a.m. The resident reported that a wall outlet had started smoking. The outlet was charred and melted, but there was no fire. The surrounding wall was checked for heat. The resident was advised to have an electrician make repairs. Crews responded to an alarm in a residential care home in the 14100 block of East Third Avenue at 3:53 p.m. The alarm was triggered by a broken sprinkler pipe above a covered outdoor patio area. The system was shut down until it could be repaired. A vehicle fire was reported in the 2600 block of South McCabe Road at 6:08 p.m. Firefighters put out an engine compartment fire. The driver said he’d been in a rear end accident the day before and his headlight had been damaged. He reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the damaged headlight before he pulled over and called 911. A bathroom fire was reported in the Spokane Valley Mall at 6:37 p.m. Mall security reported putting out an intentionally set fire in the men’s bathroom on the upper level by the food court.

Dec. 19: A vehicle fire was reported on East Eighth Avenue just west of University Road at 8:41 a.m. The driver said he had just purchased the car and it was his first time driving the vehicle. An engine compartment fire was put out. A brush fire was reported between Interstate 90 and the Mirabeau Hotel on Sullivan Road at 9:37 a.m.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 470 calls the week of Dec. 13-19, including 376 calls for emergency medical services. Additional calls included 39 car crashes, a 2-year-old boy accidentally locked inside a vehicle, a disabled man who accidentally locked his keys inside his running vehicle and a fire alarm triggered by pest control fogging.