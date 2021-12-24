on the air

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 24, 2021

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Buffalo at New England CBS

1:05 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City CBS

5:20 p.m.: Washington at Dallas NBC

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Liverpool USA

7 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur USA

9:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Aston Villa NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Chicago at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Dallas 1080-AM

All events subject to change

