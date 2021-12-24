on the air
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 24, 2021
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Buffalo at New England CBS
1:05 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City CBS
5:20 p.m.: Washington at Dallas NBC
Soccer, men, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Liverpool USA
7 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur USA
9:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Aston Villa NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Chicago at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Dallas 1080-AM
All events subject to change
