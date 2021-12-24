On the cover: The inside scoop on our Christmas card to readers

The Spokesman-Review

The Spokesman-Review once again turned to photographers for our Christmas card to readers.

And they followed their noses to a delightful and noble cause: animal adoptions.

The photo staff has a soft spot for animals, with four dogs and two cats between them.

So this year, the newspaper partnered with the Spokane Humane Society, which picked out dogs, cats and a rabbit for the photo shoot in its Big Red Barn.

Rick Clark is Spokane’s very own Santa Claus this year, a nod to his inspired Spokane Quaranteam that has raised thousands of dollars for many initiatives, including buying breakfast for the hungry and purchasing backpacks and essentials for the homeless.

Alice and Hazel Rogers-Brunt work as Christmas elves.

Photographer Colin Mulvany took this year’s cover shot, with an assist from photographer Kathy Plonka, managing editor and photography editor Liz Kishimoto, government editor Jonathan Brunt, and office manager Mary Beth Donelan.

It was a spirited assignment with squirming puppies, happy dogs and Walter the runaway cat. If you are interested in adopting any of the featured animals, or for that matter, any of the other animals at the Spokane Humane Society, call (509) 467-5235.

The staff at The Spokesman-Review wishes you and yours a warm and cheerful holiday.