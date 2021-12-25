100 years ago in Spokane: North Central students make Christmas merry for Spokane Children’s Home

By Jim Kershner For The Spokesman-Review

Students from North Central High School made Christmas merry for the 87 “little residents” at the Spokane Children’s Home orphanage.

For weeks, the students had been acquiring presents and wrapping them.

“The presents were those that you would be glad to give your youngsters – ball-bearing roller skates, kiddie cars, Flexible Flyer sleds, good warm clothing, dolls that ‘go to sleep,’ doll furniture of all sorts – and there wasn’t a gift among them that was not well made and substantial,” said The Spokesman-Review. “When the hour came for the giving, the children, sitting expectantly on the edge of the chairs in the play room and as quiet as mice, heard the faint jingling of sleigh bells outside. … Shortly after 7 o’clock, North Central young folks swooped down on the place and took temporary and enthusiastic control of it.”

The students had been wildly successful at gathering gifts, because every child received four.

“The big moment, however, came when little Tommy Mills – Tom Thumb they call him at the home – got a kiddie car fashioned into a great airplane and Tommy’s wide-eyed reception of it brought down the house.”

Earlier in the day, the orphans had been given another treat. The El Katif Shriners took the children to the theater as their guests.

Also on this day

(From Associated Press)

336 AD: the first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 took place in Rome.

1066: William the Conqueror was crowned King of England.