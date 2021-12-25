The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Hit-and-run in Spokane Valley sends driver to the hospital Christmas morning

UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 25, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A hit-and-run collision left one driver with injuries Saturday morning in Spokane Valley.

The driver of a 2008 Subaru Outback was reportedly traveling north on Pines Road when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2000 Chevy Blazer heading east on Sprague Avenue, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver of the Blazer, David Weir, 65, of Valleyford, was taken to MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley.

The driver and female passenger of the Outback reportedly ran, said Trooper Ryan Senger, a WSP spokesperson. Police had not located the two people as of Saturday night, he said.

