EWU athletics’ unfair funding burdens entire university

Shawn Vestal deserves an honorary degree for exposing Eastern Washington University’s athletic funding shenanigans (“EWU mulls raiding scholarship fund to pay sports debt,” Dec. 15). As ridiculous as it is for Eastern to consider robbing a million dollars from a student scholarship fund to pay for a financially bankrupt athletic program, this is only the tip of the iceberg. As professors emeriti of Eastern Washington University, we have witnessed these kinds of shady budget practices for decades.

The problem with EWU athletics is that it loses money every year because revenues from tickets, donations and contracts cover a mere fraction of EWU’s sports budget. This requires Washington state taxpayers and EWU students — the vast majority of whom will never attend a single Eagles game — to bail out the sports franchise. The bottom line is that to keep EWU athletics solvent, millions of dollars must be diverted every year from academic budgets.

The solution is simple: Eastern sports should be better managed to pay its own way, not in ten years, not in five years, but today. The failure of President May and the current trustees to achieve this goal is costly and places a burden on the entire university.

Tom Karier, Professor Emeritus, Economics

Jennifer Stucker, Professor Emeritus, Social Work