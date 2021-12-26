Goodwill Industries starts retail store, salvage center on the West Plains

Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest is moving forward with plans to build a new retail store and salvage center on the West Plains.

Spokane-based Bernardo|Wills Architects filed a pre-development application with the city on behalf of Goodwill to built the more than 60,000-square-foot facility near the southeast corner of Deer Heights Road and Flight Drive in Airway Heights.

In addition to the retail store and salvage center, the facility will include a loading dock, drive-thru drop-off area, and office, employee and storage space, according to site plans.

The project’s estimated cost is between $7.5 million and $8 million, according to the application.

Goodwill acquired the 6-acre site for the proposed retail store and salvage center in June for $770,000, Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show.

Goodwill told The Spokesman-Review in July it’s planning to open the Airway Heights facility in the summer of 2022.

The closest Goodwill store and donation center to Airway Heights is in downtown Spokane.

Bernardo|Wills Architects of Spokane is designing the building.

A contractor for the project was not specified on the pre-development application.

Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest, founded in 1939, has 14 stores as well as nine workforce and family services offices in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

New medical office planned in Valley

A building permit application for a $4.6 million medical office building is under review by the city of Spokane Valley.

Spokane-based Bernardo|Wills Architects submitted the permit for the 12,900-square-foot, single-story office building.

It will be built on a two-acre site northeast of the intersection of Mirabeau Parkway and Indiana Avenue.

Baker Construction & Development Inc. is the project contractor.

Centennial Properties is the current property owner, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Centennial Properties is a subsidiary of Cowles Co., which also publishes The Spokesman-Review.

Evergreen Gymnastics considering site

A building occupied by window-and-door replacement company, Renewal by Andersen, could be converted into a gymnastics training facility.

Spokane Evergreen Gymnastics filed a pre-development application with the city to redevelop the 10,455-square-foot window showroom and warehouse into a training facility at 210 E. Montgomery Ave.

Renovations include work to update the heating, venting and air conditioning, repairing windows and roofing, and adding an ADA accessible bathroom and ramp.

The cost of renovations is $37,800, according to the application.

Byrd Family Investments LLC is the property owner, Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show.

Evergreen Gymnastics, founded in 2014, is currently located at 3200 E. Trent Ave., Building 1, Suite A.