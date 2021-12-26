‘I love the big roar’: Pasco’s Kinsley Murray, 6, went viral for singing national anthem at GU women’s game – now she’d like to sing for the men

The list of what Gonzaga needs is short as center Chet Holmgren is long. The most consistent men’s NCAA basketball team over the last decade can use Corey Kispertesque long-range shooting, rich and high-calorie meals for the so-thin-he’s-almost-transparent Holmgren and a certain spark.

Perhaps Kinsley Murray, 6, can provide the latter. There was a palpable buzz at the Kennel when the precocious Pasco singer delivered the national anthem prior to the Gonzaga women’s game versus Idaho State on Nov. 18.

Kinsley’s performance, which rocked McCarthey Athletic Center, went viral. There’s been nearly 1 million views of the clip on TikTok.

“The experience was absolutely amazing,” Kinsley said from her Tri-Cities home. “I loved the big roar that I heard when I was done. The roar makes me get better and better.”

Kinsley started singing along with her father’s choir when she was just 1 year old. The charismatic first-grader has belted out the anthem at Tri-City Dust Devils and Spokane Indians games.

“She just enjoys it so much,” dad Shafer Murray said. “Why not let her do what she loves?” The viral celebrity would like to become a professional singer or actress.

“But if that doesn’t happen, I would like to be a teacher,” Murray said.

That’s her father’s day job in Tri-Cities, but he works just as hard focusing on his daughter’s career. Murray hopes to showcase his daughter at events across the country since he is aware of the path to enable his daughter to reach the next level.

Three years ago, I interviewed Taylor Swift and revealed that I experienced the pop icon’s delivery of the national anthem at a Philadelphia 76ers game in 2002.

“You go out and get whatever exposure you can,” Swift said backstage prior to her concert in Philadelphia. “It certainly can’t hurt to go out and show what you can do wherever you can.”

Murray is putting on the full-court press in search of gigs, but there’s more to it, according to his young charge.

“My daddy taught me to be brave and strong by singing like I do,” Kinsley said.

Kinsley has no fear of performing before big crowds and is preternaturally charming. The remarkably composed entertainer is supremely confident and possesses a nice set of pipes.

Kinsley also works hard at her craft. She and her father have been working on a dance routine of “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” from the classic 1980s film “Footloose.”

Murray is hardly pulling a Joe Jackson, who was a stern taskmaster while whipping Michael Jackson and his other sons, who made up the Jackson 5 during the 1970s. There’s always time for fun, particularly in Spokane.

“I love to go ice skating on the ribbon,” Kinsley said. “I like to ride my bicycle (along Riverfront Park). I like to go to the Spaghetti Factory and see the Globetrotters when they play. They’re so funny.”

But after performing at many high school games, what Kinsley would like to do more than anything is belt out the national anthem in front of Holmgren and fellow Zags Drew Timme and coach Mark Few.

“It would be so good if they would let me sing at the boys game,” Murray said. “If they do that, I would feel super, duper, wuper happy.”