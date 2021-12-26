NFL Locals: Former EWU receiver Cooper Kupp nearing record books with two games remaining in season

From staff reports

Cooper Kupp is approaching unrivaled territory.

Kupp produced his fourth game of the season with double-digit catches and triple-digit receiving yards in the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-23 road win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The former Eastern Washington receiver’s 10 catches and 109 yards kept him well within striking distance of the NFL’s all-time single-season records for receptions and receiving yards. He did set one league record against the Vikings with his 14th game of 90-plus receiving yards.

With games against Baltimore and San Francisco left on the Rams’ schedule, Kupp remains 19 receptions shy of Michael Thomas’s record of 149 catches and 230 yards short of Calvin Johnson’s mark of 1,964 receiving yards. Kupp benefits from the 17-game schedule the league implemented this year. Thomas’ and Johnson’s records were produced in 16-game seasons.

Kupp made a pair of catches on third down to extend a critical drive that resulted in a field goal for a 30-20 lead with 2:03 left in the fourth quarter. He took a short pass 37 yards on third-and-6 to the Minnesota 34. His 7-yard catch on third-and-4 placed the ball at the Viking 9 and allowed the Rams to burn almost another two minutes off the clock before extending the margin to two possessions.

Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu (Washington State) compiled five tackles in the Panthers’ 32-6 home loss to Tampa Bay.

Defensive end Benson Mayowa (Idaho) piled up four tackles, including a tackle for loss, in Seattle’s 25-24 home loss to Chicago. Nsimba Webster (EWU) had a tackle on special teams for the Bears.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) made a pair of catches for 33 yards for New England in a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo.

Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (WSU) had two tackles.

Running back Elijhaa Penny (UI) caught four passes for 18 yards and also had one carry for 2 yards for the New York Giants in a 34-10 loss at Philadelphia.