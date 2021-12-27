Spokane County reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 27, 2021
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Monday.
The district has reported 1,146 total deaths in Spokane County linked to coronavirus since the pandemic began.
There are 67 Spokane County residents who are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, the health district reported.
Within the Panhandle Health District, which covers Bonner, Benewah, Boundary, Shoshone and Kootenai counties, there were 120 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to district data. As of Monday, there were 60 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 within the district.
The Panhandle Health District has now had 773 deaths due to COVID-19.
