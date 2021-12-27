Search teams locate person who went missing Sunday on Schweitzer Mountain
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 27, 2021
A man who went missing Sunday afternoon at Schweitzer ski resort was pronounced dead Monday.
Riley Hardeen, 27, went missing around 2:45 p.m. in Schweitzer’s North Bowl area, prompting ground search efforts.
Search and rescue efforts paused Sunday night due to worsening weather, the resort said in a Facebook post. A helicopter from Fairchild Air Force Base flew over the area Sunday night, attempting to locate Hardeen with thermal sensors, but did not find him.
Schweitzer Ski Patrol and multiple agencies resumed their search efforts Monday morning and found Hardeen in-bounds at about 10 a.m.
The Ski Patrol performed CPR on Hardeen before he was transferred to Sandpoint by Two Bear Air rescue. Bonner County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tim Hemphill said Hardeen was pronounced dead at the Sandpoint Airport in the afternoon.
“For right now this is an open death investigation,” Hemphill said. “His cause of death has yet to be determined.”
