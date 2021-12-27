Tomlinson Birth Announcement
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 27, 2021
born Dec. 4 at Home
Ogden Scott Tomlinson – To Abbiegale E. Coss and Ian S. Tomlinson. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.
To submit a notice of your child’s birth, download the form at spokesman.com/for-the-record.
