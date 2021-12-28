Dam breaks threaten worse flooding in northeast Brazil
BRASILIA, Brazil — Two dams broke in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding in a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes.
The city governments of Jussiape and Itambe posted warnings on social media this past weekend urging people to seek safety.
The Bahia state government’s press office said heavy rains have caused floods that have killed 18 people and affected at least 50 cities since early November. It said more than 16.000 people are homeless, 19,500 displaced and two people missing as a result of the flooding.
