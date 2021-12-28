Gonzaga’s WCC opener against San Diego postponed due to COVID-19 issues in USD’s program

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team’s West Coast Conference opener against San Diego on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Toreros’ program.

Gonzaga and San Diego will work with the WCC to try to reschedule the contest. The Zags have two one-game weeks in conference – at Pacific on Thursday, Jan. 20, and vs. Santa Clara on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The fourth-ranked Zags’ two-game road trip to open WCC play this week has been reduced to one game. Gonzaga’s contest vs. Loyola Marymount on Saturday is still on at this point, GU athletic director Chris Standiford said.

Postponements and cancellations have been soaring in college basketball in the last two weeks with the rise in COVID-19 cases spurred by the Omicron variant. At least half of Tuesday’s 30 games were postponed or canceled, but Gonzaga’s home game against North Alabama is expected to be played at 2 p.m. at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Gonzaga-Washington game on Dec. 12 was canceled due to COVID concerns in the Huskies’ program.

The GU women’s team on Monday postponed Thursday’s home game against San Francisco in response to COVID issues in Gonzaga’s program. Saturday’s road game vs. Loyola Marymount was postponed earlier Monday due to COVID concerns in LMU’s program.

San Diego, which had three 14-day pauses last season that resulted in 10 canceled games, announced Tuesday morning its men’s and women’s programs are on pause due to positive COVID cases.

The USD men apparently dropped below the WCC’s policy of having at least eight players available, regardless of scholarship or walk-on status, to start a game. Teams can opt to play with less than eight.

San Diego lost 80-57 to UNLV in Las Vegas on Dec. 22 before players had a short break for the Christmas holiday. The players were tested Monday.

Saturday’s San Diego-Santa Clara game also has been postponed. The Broncos’ WCC opener against Pacific on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID issues in Santa Clara’s program. Pepperdine’s men’s and women’s games against Pacific this week also were postponed.

This is the second straight season COVID-19 has caused numerous postponements just as the WCC season was set to begin. WCC officials reworked the schedule over the Christmas break last year and Gonzaga eventually played 15 of 16 conference games. BYU, Pepperdine, San Francisco and Pacific played 13 games. San Diego and Santa Clara played just nine.

Loyola Marymount will be coming off a lengthy scheduled layoff when it entertains Gonzaga on Saturday. The Lions will take the court for the first time since a Dec. 21 road win over Bellarmine.