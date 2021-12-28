A Grip on Sports: The biggest game in town these days includes a shuffle before any cards are dealt

A GRIP ON SPORTS • This is one of those “good new/bad news” type of days. Then again, every day around the world of sports lately, thanks to COVID-19, seems to have been that type.

•••••••

• The good news is simple. And it comes courtesy of some bad news for the Arizona Bowl. Boise State had to pull out of Friday’s Tucson-based game due to the virus worming its way through its roster. That left Central Michigan without an opponent.

And just four-and-a-half hours down Interstate 10 from El Paso. Yep, Washington State was sitting in Texas, hoping for a miracle and got one. The Chippewas (8-4) are on for Friday morning.

That there was a team available to fill in tells us everything we need to know about the way COVID-19 is ravaging its way through college sports as 2021 turns to 2022. The omicron variant is that invasive, hitting the vaccinated and non-vaccinated alike. It’s a destroyer of plans.

Which means flexibility has to be the first play called these days. The Sun Bowl operating committee, after losing Miami to the beast, was ready to pull any open team into its web. Sadly for the good folks of Tucson, who were looking forward to a bowl game returning this season, it happened to be Central Michigan.

Surprisingly, Central Michigan is a school with many ties to the Inland Northwest. How’s that? Jim McElwain, the head coach, is an Eastern grad whose name was mentioned before in Washington State coaching searches. Robb Akey, the defensive coordinator, is even better known in these parts after years and years coaching the Cougar defense and then moving across the border to lead the Idaho program.

Oh, we almost forget this connection. Akey’s son Daniel is a student assistant with Washington State. Thankfully, the two didn’t know they were playing until after Christmas. Might have made the holidays a bit awkward.

• Over at Gonzaga, there is good and bad news just within the basketball programs.

The men are back at it today, breaking their Christmas vacation with their final nonconference game against North Alabama. The game allows the Zags to shed their rust before West Coast Conference play begins Thursday at San Diego.

The women didn’t schedule with that in mind, as they were supposed to jump right into WCC action the same day, hosting San Francisco. That game was also designated for Courtney Vandersloot’s jersey retirement night, honoring the best player in program history.

Alas, COVID-19 has wrecked those plans. The women do not have eight healthy players, the minimum needed under the conference’s protocols. So the game with USF and Saturday’s with Loyola Marymount have been postponed, though the latter was already in doubt because the Lions have issues of their own.

Which brings up a point. Where do these “postponed” games fit back in? No one built in extra time this season for COVID-19 pauses, as no one thought they would be necessary. Then omicron hit. Finding slots to play extra games are going to be hard, especially if the number of postponements continue to rise. A postponement today may turn into a no-contest tomorrow. And everyone loses.

•••

WSU: Colton Clark will be covering the Sun Bowl from sunny El Paso (where it is supposed to be 57 degrees and raining Friday). He has the story of the replacement team in today’s S-R. … The Cougars are a 10-point favorite, though the odds came out after this story. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, the ravages of COVID-19 are still being felt throughout the sport. … Washington is losing one outstanding player to the NFL and another to transfer. … Oregon’s defense isn’t the same as it was a month ago. That’s the new reality in college football and bowl games. Injuries, illness and opt-outs are decimating schools. Not to mention coaches changing jobs. The Alamo Bowl will see different Ducks playing different positions. … The Rose Bowl has to go on, even if Ohio State will be without four players headed to the NFL draft. Utah is doing everything it can to ensure its health before Saturday’s game. It’s a big date in the school’s football history. … Arizona State has had to rebuild its secondary. … UCLA and North Carolina State meet tonight in the Holiday Bowl. It should go on as scheduled but we will wait until kickoff to be sure. … USC has added a defensive transfer. … In basketball news, can anyone challenge Stanford and Arizona in the women’s race? … The virus has cost just about everyone games. … The Colorado men hope to be back on the court soon. … Oregon State does too and hopes an improved offense returns as well.

Gonzaga: Before we get to today’s game, we want to share Theo Lawson’s feature from this morning. He spent some time in the Bay Area with a visiting Killian Tille, in town with the Memphis Grizzlies. The result is this story on the Zag alum that is starting to make his mark in the NBA. … Jim Meehan has the preview of today’s game as well as the key matchup. … Theo is back with the Monday poll story. Gonzaga remained fourth. … Jim Allen covers the women’s postponements.

EWU: Eric Barriere and other Eagles continue to rack up the awards, though the big FCS one is revealed a bit later. That news leads off a local briefs column. … Around the Big Sky, Montana State has been well conditioned, allowing it to hold up during a 15-game season. … Montana has another interesting schedule in 2022.

Seahawks: There has been nothing but bad news for Seattle this season. In a 5-10 year, how could it be any other way? Matt Calkins tries to put makeup on the pig with this column, but it doesn’t work. It still stinks. … Part of the problem is the Hawks haven’t been able to rally late as has been their method of operation the past few years. … Is Jody Allen happy with a 5-10 team? Who knows? … Pete Carroll believes he and John Schneider can turn things back around. … Jason Myers fell on his sword, figuratively, on Twitter yesterday. … No question about it, Seahawk fans are unhappy.

•••

• COVID-19 isn’t just a pro or college sports issue. It’s also hitting high schools. And probably will even have a bigger impact as testing ramps up in Washington. Until later …