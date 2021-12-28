NO. 4 GONZAGA 93, NORTH ALABAMA 63
UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 28, 2021
No. 4 Gonzaga 93, North Alabama 63
FG FT Reb N. ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Chatman 17 1-3 0-0 1-3 0 4 2
Forrest 20 1-3 1-2 3-4 0 4 3
Youngblood 15 3-6 0-0 0-1 0 0 9
Blackmon 24 2-8 0-1 0-5 2 0 4
Brim 28 6-13 3-3 0-4 1 4 15
Howell 21 2-6 0-0 0-3 0 2 6
Brown 18 2-7 0-0 0-2 0 2 6
Momar Cisse 18 0-5 1-2 5-8 0 3 1
Ortiz 15 2-11 0-0 1-2 2 0 4
Soucie 14 2-5 4-5 1-2 0 4 8
Figueroa 5 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 5
Agbaosi 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Matic 2 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Wright 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-71 9-13 12-37 5 25 63
Percentages: FG .324, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Youngblood 3-6, Brown 2-4, Howell 2-6, Figueroa 1-2, Blackmon 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Brim 0-4, Ortiz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 2, Soucie, Youngblood). Turnovers: 13 (Brim 3, Chatman 3, Blackmon 2, Momar Cisse 2, Brown, Forrest, Ortiz). Steals: 4 (Blackmon 2, Chatman, Howell). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 24 3-7 3-5 0-7 2 1 9
Timme 21 3-6 6-8 2-7 3 2 12
Bolton 23 5-6 2-2 0-3 2 1 14
Nembhard 22 2-7 1-2 1-1 1 0 6
Strawther 24 6-10 2-3 1-4 2 1 15
Hickman 23 5-8 0-0 0-1 1 1 13
Sallis 20 3-5 2-3 2-5 1 1 8
Watson 17 4-10 2-5 4-10 2 0 10
Gregg 10 0-4 0-2 1-3 2 1 0
Lang 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Perry 5 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Arlauskas 4 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 2
Few 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Graves 2 0-1 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 34-69 18-31 14-45 17 10 93
Percentages: FG .493, FT .581. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hickman 3-4, Bolton 2-3, Nembhard 1-4, Strawther 1-4, Few 0-1, Graves 0-1, Gregg 0-1, Watson 0-1, Holmgren 0-2, Sallis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gregg, Nembhard, Sallis, Timme, Watson). Turnovers: 9 (Sallis 4, Timme 4, Lang). Steals: 7 (Nembhard 2, Watson 2, Bolton, Strawther, Timme). Technical Fouls: coach Mark Few, 15:19 second.
