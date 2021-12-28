Prep roundup: Jeremiah Sibley leads University boys into tourney championship; Gonzaga Prep girls win in Moses Lake

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys

University 65, Jackson (Ohio) 60: Jeremiah Sibley scored 21 points, Conrad Bippes added 12 and the Titans (5-3) beat the Bears (3-3) in a semifinal of the Cactus Jam in Phoenix on Tuesday. U-Hi faces Whitney (California) in the title game on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. Kevin James scored 15 points and JJ Vaughn had 14 for Jackson.

Kamiakin 85, Central Valley 65: Tyler Bilodeau, a 6-foot-8 forward committed to Oregon State, scored 29 points and the visiting Braves (6-0) beat the Bears (5-3) at the Central Valley Holiday Tournament. Dylan Darling led CV with 28 points and Daniel Crowley added 19. The Bears set a school record for 3-pointers with 15.

Union 74, Mt. Spokane 62: Bryson Metz scored 24 points and the Titans (5-2) beat the Wildcats (7-2) in the Central Valley Holiday Tournament. Chapel Smith led Mt. Spokane with 15 points and Maverick Sanders added 12.

West Valley 75, Hermiston (Oregon) 60: Grady Walker scored 15 points, Jackson Hardy added 13 and the Eagles (7-1) beat the Bulldogs (1-7) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS. Grant Olsen led Hermiston with 28 points.

Sandpoint 73, Lakeside 63: Randy Lane scored 19 points, Parker Childs added 17 and the Bulldogs (3-4) beat the Eagles (4-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Dane Kreuch and Kole Hunsaker led Lakeside with 15 points apiece.

Lakeland 56, Riverside 44: Scotty Hocking scored 14 points and the Hawks (3-5) beat the Rams (1-7) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Jordan Nortz scored 14 points for Riverside.

Colfax 63, Medical Lake 50: John Lustig scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (6-2) topped the Cardinals (3-5) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Damien Demler scored 14 points points and Mason Gilchrist added 13 for Colfax. Eugene Haas led three players with 11 points apiece for Medical Lake.

Liberty 72, Newport 36: Colton Marsh scored 26 points and the Lancers (6-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-6) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Nolan Loosier led Newport with 11 points.

Okanogan 58, Deer Park 35: Carson Boesel scored 20 points and the Bulldogs (6-0) beat the Stags (7-2) in the Chelan Holiday Tournament. Cole Krepcik led Deer Park with 12 points.

Freeman 76, Liberty Bell 46: Quin Goldsmith scored 18 points, Hayden Oyler added 18 points with 12 rebounds and the Scotties (8-1) beat the visiting Mountain Lions (2-4) in a nonleague game. Boen Phelps added 17 points for Freeman. Isaiah Stophoff led Liberty Bell with 12 points.

Reardan 64, Garfield Palouse 35: Cody Sprecher scored 14 points, Rysen Soliday added 11 and Reardan (5-5) beat the visiting Vikings (1-5) in the Reardan Lions Club Holiday Tournament. Cameron Merrill led Gar-Pal with 17 points.

Wellpinit 75, Oakesdale 61: Jeffrey Moyer scored 15 points and Wellpinit (6-1) beat the Nighthawks (3-5) in at the Reardan Lions Club Holiday Tournament. David Wynecoop and William Dick added 12 points apiece for Wellpinit. Jackson Perry led Oakesdale with 30 points.

Bishop Kelly 62, Post Falls 41: The Knights (6-1) beat the visiting Trojans (3-5) in a nonleague game.

Lapwai 70, Kellogg 46: Kase Wyncott scored 27 points and Lapwai (7-0) beat Kellogg (6-3) in the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College. Titus Yearout added 18 points for Lapwai. Kolby Luna led Kellogg with 17 points.

Girls

Gonzaga Prep 58, Sunnyside 49: Lucy Lynn hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Sitara Byrd added 17 points and the Bullpups (5-2) beat the Grizzlies (3-2) in the Moses Lake Mixer. Paris Wilson scored 25 points for Sunnyside.

Mead 70, Moses Lake 40: Natalie Braun scored 20 points and the Panthers (7-0) beat the host Chiefs (1-4) in the Moses Lake Mixer.

Eisenhower 67, Central Valley 49: Analyssa Maldonado scored 25 points and the Cadets (7-1) beat the Bears (4-3) in the Moses Lake Mixer. Autumn Agnew led Central Valley with 19 points.

Post Falls 65, Clarkston 55: Capri Sims scored 17 points, Americus Crane and Trinidie Nichols added 12 points apiece and the Trojans (10-2) beat the Bantams (5-2) in the Avista Holiday Tournament in Lewiston. Erika Pickett led Clarkston with 16 points.

West Valley 60, Prosser 57: Chloe DeHaro scored 20 points, Aliyah Henry added 12 and the Eagles (6-0) beat the Mustangs (2-2) in the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Lakeside 46, Davenport 36: Sophia Stadler scored 17 points and the Eagles (5-3) beat the Gorillas (2-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Medical Lake 57, Shadle Park 34: Charde Luat scored 17 points and the Cardinals (5-2) beat the Highlanders (1-5) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Josey Lawrence led Shadle Park with 11 points.

St. George’s 63, Riverside 36: Annika Bergquist totaled 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals and the Dragons (2-5) beat the Rams (1-5) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Carsyn Gildhaus added 17 points for St. Georges.

Freeman 63, Liberty Bell 34: Sydney McLean totaled 13 points, three assists and three steals and the Scotties (5-3) beat the visiting Mountain Lions in a nonleaguer. Jaycee Goldsmith added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Freeman.

Okanogan 61, Deer Park 33: Lexi Lafferty scored 15 points and the Bulldogs (6-0) beat the Stags (7-2) in the Chelan Holiday Tournament. Darian Herring led Deer Park with 10 points.

Omak 45, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 28: Sedeaju Michel scored 17 points and the Pioneers (1-1) beat the visiting Warriors (2-2) in a nonleague game. Mimi Isaak led ACH with 17 points.

Reardan 52, Garfield-Palouse 38: Ayden Krupke scored 24 points and Reardan (7-3) beat the visiting Vikings (4-2) in the Reardan Lions Club Holiday Tournament. Madalyn Dewey added 14 points for Reardan.

Oakesdale 48, Wellpinit 39: Marilla Hockett scored 21 points, Kaylee Hinnenkamp added 20 and the Nighthawks (4-3) beat Wellpinit (4-2) in the Reardan Lions Club Holiday Tournament. Ashawna Anderson and Denea Norman scored 11 points apiece for Wellpinit.

Thunder Ridge 54, Coeur d’Alene 52: Aspen Caldwell scored 17 points and the Titans (10-1) of Idaho Falls beat the visiting Vikings (11-1) in the Timber-Lion Tournament in Boise. Madi Symons scored 23 points and Skylar Burke added 18 for CdA.

Wrestling

M2 Mallet: Jeison Ingram (113 pounds), De’Veion Walter (195), Chase Walsh (220) and Hayden Wienclaw (285) earned wins to help Ferris (228 points) take the team title at Rogers HS. University placed second (177) and Rogers finished third (130.5) in the 11-team tournament.