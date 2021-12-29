Washington State men’s basketball game against Washington postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within Cougars’ program

From staff and news services

The Washington State men’s basketball game against Washington scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cougars’ program.

WSU’s team-related activities will go on pause due to health and safety protocols. The Cougars are scheduled to return to the court for road games at Colorado (Jan. 6) and Utah (Jan. 8).

This is the fourth game the Huskies have missed because of COVID. Earlier this month, UW was unable to play against Arizona, UCLA and Gonzaga after several players and assistants tested positive for the virus.

In adherence with revised Pac-12 rules, UW and WSU will attempt to reschedule the game and if they are unable to find a mutually agreeable date, then the game will be considered a no contest.

Conceivably, the Huskies could play at Washington State on Feb. 24 before the Cougars are scheduled to play at Washington on Feb. 26.

WSU coach Kyle Smith was asked Tuesday during his weekly news conference if the Cougars returned healthy from their winter break.

“We’re getting tested and stuff, so maybe we’ll get some results, but we had a full practice,” he said. “We’ll find out. This time of the year, across the country, I think everything’s pretty fluid, but we’re ready to roll.”

Over 80 college basketball programs have been affected by coronavirus-related issues across about two months this season, including Pac-12 competitors USC, UCLA, Colorado and Oregon State.

Ticket purchasers with questions should contact WSU’s ticket office by email at athletictickets@wsu.edu.