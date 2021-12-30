10 under $10 for Dec. 31-Jan. 7 – Jiemei Lin, Adam Blalock, Cheap Skate Tuesday and Rock Candy

1 New Year’s Eve Fireworks – 9 p.m. Friday, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Riverfront Park hosts a family-friendly fireworks show. The fireworks countdown will run from 8-9 p.m. with a midnight countdown following from 11 p.m. to midnight. For more information, visit spokaneriverfrontpark.com. Admission: FREE

2 NYE Disco Dance Party – 8 p.m. Friday, Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. Baby Bar hosts a disco dance party with live music from Ca$e and Nuno(SEA) and champagne toast at midnight. Attendees should come dressed to boogie. For more information, visit Baby Bar on Facebook and call (509) 847-1234. Admission: $5

3 Cheap Skate Tuesday – 11 a.m. Tuesday, Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park, 720 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Tuesdays through Feb. 22, visit the Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park and receive free skate rentals along with each paid ticket. For more information, visit riverfrontspokane.org and call (509) 625-6600. Admission: $7.95 per hour for adults, ages 13 and older; $5.95 per hour for children ages 3-12; and free admission for children ages 2 and younger.

4 Northwest Winterfest – 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Mirabeau Meadows Park, 13500 Mirabeau Parkway, Spokane Valley. The final weekend of Mirabeau Park’s Northwest Winterfest celebrating the holiday season with hand-crafted, lighted lanterns and other colorful displays. For more information, visit northwestwinterfest.com and call (509) 995-7700. Admission: FREE

5 Jiemei Lin – 5 p.m. Friday-Thursday, Whitworth University – Lied Art Center, Bryan Oliver Gallery, 300 W. Hawthorne Rd. The Whitworth University Art Department and the university’s Bryan Oliver Gallery present “Refurnish,” a collection of work by Jiemei Lin. For more information, visit whitworthart.com. Admission: FREE

6 Adam Blalock at the Liberty Gallery – 10 a.m. Sunday, Liberty Building Gallery, 203 N. Washington St. The Liberty Gallery presents a solo show of Spokane artist Adam Blalock’s latest work featuring traditional and contemporary painting styles. For more information, visit potteryplaceplus.com/liberty-gallery. Admission: FREE

7 The Jason Perry Band – 9 p.m. Friday, 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. Funk, rock and soul group the Jason Perry Band visits 219 Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit 219 Lounge on Facebook. Admission: FREE

8 Rock Candy – 9 p.m. Friday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Rock and dance group Rock Candy visits the Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit the Moose Lounge on Facebook and call (208) 664-7901. Admission: FREE

9 Devon Wade – 6:30 p.m. Friday, MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Country rock performer Devon Wade visits MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall. For more information, visit mickduffs.com.

10 Blues Jam With John Firshi – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. John Firshi visits Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE