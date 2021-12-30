Another COVID-19 postponement for Gonzaga women as Santa Clara hits pause

The COVID-19 pandemic has all but wiped out the first week of action for West Coast Conference women’s basketball.

Santa Clara announced on Thursday afternoon that it will postpone its first four conference games, including a Jan. 8 game at Gonzaga.

That means the Zags are not scheduled to play another home game until Jan. 15, against San Diego.

Also afflicted with coronavirus, GU had already lost this week’s games, at home against San Francisco and at Loyola Marymount. The postponement also meant GU had to scrap a planned jersey retirement for Zags legend Courtney Vandersloot.

The Zags’ next scheduled game is Thursday at Portland.

As of Thursday, only one conference game – out of 10 scheduled – will be played this week: Portland at BYU on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from Gonzaga, the programs are working with the WCC to reschedule the impacted games. Single-game ticket purchasers may request a refund from the Gonzaga Athletics Ticket Office.