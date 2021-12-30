Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Women's Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga women

Another COVID-19 postponement for Gonzaga women as Santa Clara hits pause

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 30, 2021

Gonzaga's Kayleigh Truong (11) works around the perimeter while being guarded by Eastern Eagle defender Britt Van Buren Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in a non-conference game between EWU and Gonzaga. Gonzaga triumphed over the Eagles 76-48. (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Gonzaga's Kayleigh Truong (11) works around the perimeter while being guarded by Eastern Eagle defender Britt Van Buren Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in a non-conference game between EWU and Gonzaga. Gonzaga triumphed over the Eagles 76-48. (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Jim Allen jima@spokesman.com(509) 459-5437
Gonzaga's Kayleigh Truong (11) works around the perimeter while being guarded by Eastern Eagle defender Britt Van Buren Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in a non-conference game between EWU and Gonzaga. Gonzaga triumphed over the Eagles 76-48. (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Gonzaga's Kayleigh Truong (11) works around the perimeter while being guarded by Eastern Eagle defender Britt Van Buren Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in a non-conference game between EWU and Gonzaga. Gonzaga triumphed over the Eagles 76-48. (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The COVID-19 pandemic has all but wiped out the first week of action for West Coast Conference women’s basketball.

Santa Clara announced on Thursday afternoon that it will postpone its first four conference games, including a Jan. 8 game at Gonzaga.

That means the Zags are not scheduled to play another home game until Jan. 15, against San Diego.

Also afflicted with coronavirus, GU had already lost this week’s games, at home against San Francisco and at Loyola Marymount. The postponement also meant GU had to scrap a planned jersey retirement for Zags legend Courtney Vandersloot.

The Zags’ next scheduled game is Thursday at Portland.

As of Thursday, only one conference game – out of 10 scheduled – will be played this week: Portland at BYU on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from Gonzaga, the programs are working with the WCC to reschedule the impacted games. Single-game ticket purchasers may request a refund from the Gonzaga Athletics Ticket Office.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Gonzaga women