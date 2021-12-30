Another COVID-19 postponement for Gonzaga women as Santa Clara hits pause
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 30, 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic has all but wiped out the first week of action for West Coast Conference women’s basketball.
Santa Clara announced on Thursday afternoon that it will postpone its first four conference games, including a Jan. 8 game at Gonzaga.
That means the Zags are not scheduled to play another home game until Jan. 15, against San Diego.
Also afflicted with coronavirus, GU had already lost this week’s games, at home against San Francisco and at Loyola Marymount. The postponement also meant GU had to scrap a planned jersey retirement for Zags legend Courtney Vandersloot.
The Zags’ next scheduled game is Thursday at Portland.
As of Thursday, only one conference game – out of 10 scheduled – will be played this week: Portland at BYU on Saturday afternoon.
According to a release from Gonzaga, the programs are working with the WCC to reschedule the impacted games. Single-game ticket purchasers may request a refund from the Gonzaga Athletics Ticket Office.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.