Five-hour standoff ends in arrest of domestic violence suspect in Spokane Valley
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 30, 2021
A 35-year-old man wanted on felony charges was arrested Wednesday following a nearly five-hour standoff with authorities in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenley A. Prince is suspected of second-degree assault, burglary, violation of a domestic violence protection order and obstructing law enforcement. Prince was also picked up on a felony Washington State Department of Corrections warrant for criminal mischief with a deadly weapon.
Authorities learned of Prince’s fugitive status after responding around 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports of domestic violence at an apartment on East Riverside Avenue near North University Road in Spokane Valley.
The situation led to calls for assistance from SWAT, negotiators, K-9 units, the Valley Fire Rescue Task Force and the Explosive Disposal Unit, a joint team managed by Spokane police and sheriff’s office personnel, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said responding officers obtained a search warrant.
After multiple attempts to get Prince to surrender, deputies said SWAT team members entered the apartment around 10:30 p.m. and made the arrest.
