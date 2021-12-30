The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Fire damages four apartments in northeast Spokane

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 30, 2021

A Wednesday night fire damaged four apartments in northeast Spokane. (PHOTO COURTESY OF SPOKANE FIRE DEPARTMENT)
By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039

A Wednesday night fire damaged four apartments in northeast Spokane.

At 9:29 p.m., firefighters responded to a call at 6900 N. Wiscomb St. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames on top of the apartment building’s roof.

Spokane Fire Department Deputy Chief Rex Strickland said five fire engines, three ladder trucks, two battalion chiefs and a safety officer initially responded.

Because of the snow and near-zero temperatures, firefighters called for additional resources. Strickland explained that cold temperatures can slow firefighter reflexes and make it harder to attack a fire quickly.

Three more fire engines and a ladder truck drove to the scene, although Strickland said they ultimately weren’t needed.

Strickland said firefighters put out the blaze quickly. The damage was contained to the attic and roof of the building.

“We’re really proud of the folks that responded to the fire last night,” Strickland said.

The cause is under investigation.

